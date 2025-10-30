Member Login
How many shares of this popular FTSE 250 trust are needed to target a monthly second income above £1k?

When aiming to earn a second income on the UK stock market, Mark Hartley believes investors should consider this income-focused FTSE 250 trust.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When it comes to securing a second income via the stock market, one of the most critical factors for long-term investors is the reliability and consistency of dividend payments. A typical FTSE 100 index tracker has delivered around 80% total returns over the past decade, generating yields of about 3.2%.

That’s not bad, but plenty of investors look beyond this to trusts in the FTSE 250 for potentially higher income streams. One such is the City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY).

Decades of consecutive growth

City of London Investment Trust holds a distinguished reputation as one of the longest-running trusts in the FTSE 250. Managed by Janus Henderson Investors, it invests largely in some of the FTSE 100’s biggest names, providing a blend of stability and attractive income.

Over the past 10 years, it has delivered total returns of 115%, which equates to a solid annualised return of around 7.96%.

The top five holdings include reliable names such as HSBC, Shell, BAE Systems, British American Tobacco, and Unilever. All household-name British stocks known for their consistent dividend payments. And it’s not just UK-focused: it offers broad diversification with 104 stocks spanning 11 industries across seven countries. This helps reduce risk and enhance income potential.

Crucially, the trust has repeatedly outperformed a typical FTSE 100 tracker fund. It’s delivered a 10-year total return of 112%, slightly ahead of the 107% average for UK equity trusts. Plus, its low ongoing charge of only 0.36% is among the lowest in UK equity income trusts.

Encouragingly, it also boasts a healthy balance sheet and decent profitability, reflected in a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 14.7%.

Aiming for a £1k second income

The dividend yield currently stands at 4.3%, with dividends well-covered by earnings. In total, payments represent just 30% of profits, giving some reassurance of sustainability. Impressively, the trust has a track record of 59 years of consecutive dividend growth, highlighting its reliability for income-seeking investors.

City of London dividend history
Screenshot from dividenddata.co.uk

To aim for £12,000 a year in dividend income (£1k a month), approximately 54,000 shares would be required. That would cost a meaty £278,640. But while that may seem a sizeable investment, it’s achievable through regular monthly contributions and the miracle of compounding returns.

That said, investors should weigh up a few risks. Like any trust with global exposure, it can be affected by international economic conditions and currency movements. Also, trusts often trade at a discount or premium to their net asset value (NAV). Both these factors can cause the price to fluctuate independently of the underlying investment performance.

So, while it has demonstrated resilience, it’s important to consider how it fits within a diversified portfolio.

Final thoughts

When aiming to build a second income, reliability is often more important than chasing high yields. The City of London Investment Trust’s long history of dividend growth and income stability make it a trustworthy option for investors to consider.

However, since the 4.3% yield is a bit low, it should be considered as part of a diversified portfolio. By combining higher-yielding assets, that £1k monthly income target could be achieved with less capital tied up.

Overall, for an investor seeking a steady second income from the UK stock market, reliable dividend shares are worth checking out. Among others, City of London could be a cornerstone holding with the potential to provide consistent dividends over time.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in BAE Systems, British American Tobacco P.l.c., City Of London Investment Trust Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

