Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the gold price dips, this FTSE 100 stock has crashed 23%!

As the gold price dips, this FTSE 100 stock has crashed 23%!

Is Fresnillo stock worth serious consideration after losing nearly a quarter of its value in the FTSE 100 in the past two weeks?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This year has proved once again just how volatile FTSE 100 mining stocks can be. Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) has slumped 23% in the space of a fortnight, yet is still up more than 200% since the start of January.

The recent reversal is due to a sharp pullback in the price of both gold and silver. The former has dipped below $4,000 an ounce, while silver is now at $45 (down from $53 a couple of weeks ago).

With Fresnillo producing both precious metals, investors have been quick to hit the Sell button. But has this just opened the door for long-term investors to consider scooping up Fresnillo shares at a quick-sale discount?

Zooming out

In short, my opinion is yes. Nothing has fundamentally changed long term from a gold bull perspective.

Is the world moving towards less volatile geopolitics? Has inflation been permanently tamed? Have governments suddenly learned fiscal discipline? Will President Trump tone down his rhetoric? Sadly, the answer appears to be no to all these questions.

Granted, the US and China are said to be nearing a comprehensive trade deal, which is putting pressure on the gold price. An agreement is good for the global economy and might ease geopolitical tensions in the short term. Longer term though, I’m not convinced it changes much.

Fact is, central banks and institutional investors have been steadily loading up on gold to diversify away from the US dollar. The reasons for them doing this haven’t gone away.  

As David Russell at bullion dealer GoldCore says (quoted by Reuters): “Gold’s performance in 2025 reflects more than the strength of a rally. It marks an acceptance of a new reality. The market is no longer responding to short-term shocks but to a deeper loss of confidence in policymakers, currencies, and the financial system itself.” 

Zooming in

Turning to Fresnillo itself, the stock now carries a forward-looking dividend yield of 3.6%. So there’s a decent bit of income on offer.

Of course, if the selling of precious metals continues, the dividend could always be cut as the Mexican miner’s earnings take a hit.

However, longer term, I’m bullish due to the firm’s silver operations. As well as being used as an investment asset and in jewellery, silver is a critical industrial commodity. It’s used in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and semiconductors. All are set to enjoy a rise in demand over the next decade and beyond.

Yet crucially, silver supply is structurally constrained. New projects take a long time to develop due to environmental hurdles and permitting delays. As such, Fresnillo hasn’t meaningfully increased production for years, despite being the world’s largest primary silver producer.

Again, when I look at the supply-demand dynamics for silver, it’s hard not to be bullish over the long run.

Traders are out (for now)

In the past week, what seems to have happened is that many retail investors and traders have been selling. That might be to book profits or prevent any further potential losses.

This is entirely normal after such a strong gold and silver run. Consequently, the share price is now more in line with analysts’ target of £22 (slightly above the current £20.74).

For long-term investors with a stomach for volatility, I think this dip presents an opportunity to consider Fresnillo shares.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Are these 3 of the safest dividend shares on the entire FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks these three blue-chip dividend shares offer a tidy combination of capital growth and income potential. And he's…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Down 50% to a 10-year low, the Diageo share price is driving me to drink!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Diageo share price has given him the shakes, as the FTSE 100 spirits giant has struggled…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

This forgotten FTSE 100 dividend hero is up 20% in 3 months but still dirt cheap with a P/E of 10!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out a FTSE 100 income superstar that lost its way, and is slowly but steadily recapturing its…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Here’s why Wizz Air’s £11+ share price now looks 75% undervalued after a 35% fall since June

| Simon Watkins

Wizz Air’s share price has tanked since the release of its Q1 results, but this could mean a huge bargain…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

As the HSBC share price shrugs off Q3 profits miss, is it too late to buy cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors were fearing bad things for the HSBC share price from the current Bernie Madoff case... but underlying Q3 results…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Down 43%, this penny share is sporting a 5.3% dividend yield

| Ben McPoland

Despite being on a downwards trajectory lately, this penny share offers strong rebound potential alongside a decent dividend yield.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

My £20,000 invested in this passive income star could make me £5,421 a year in dividend income over time!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 heavyweight has been a core holding in my passive income portfolio, designed to maximise my income from…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The BP share price would have turned £5,000 into this much in 5 years…

| Alan Oscroft

Nobody could have predicted where the BP share price was going to go over the past five years, but it's…

Read more »