Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how investors could aim for £12,406 a year from £20,000 in this high-flying FTSE financial star

Here’s how investors could aim for £12,406 a year from £20,000 in this high-flying FTSE financial star

This FTSE financial star has risen in price since its strong Q3 trading update, which pushed its yield down. But this is forecast to rise even higher from here.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE investment management giant Man Group (LSE: EMG) is not a household name. But it is known as a powerhouse fund manager in the global financial community.

It looks even more of a powerhouse now after the 17 October release of its Q3 trading statement. This showed a 22% year-on-year rise in assets under management (AUM) to a record $213.9bn (£159.7bn). It was also well ahead of market expectations of a rise to $201.7bn.

Of this increase in AUM, $10bn came from its own investment performance. This marked a 177% leap over Q2’s trading performance. A fund manager’s AUM is largely comprised of new client flows plus investment performance.

Since its strong numbers on 17 October, its share price has risen 11%, which has pushed down its dividend yield. This is because any stock’s yield moves in the opposite direction to its share price, given a constant dividend.

I bought the shares recently to be a key part of my passive income portfolio. This is income generated with minimal effort from me.

Consequently, a stock price rise is not especially useful to me. I could only realise it if I sold the stock, which would be a one-off benefit. I would rather have years of regular higher income from dividends from it.

So, is the dividend headed higher again?  

Underpinning any long-term rise in any firm’s dividends (and share price, for that matter) is earnings growth.

Basically, increased earnings provide a greater pool of cash to firms to pass on to their shareholders.

A risk to Man’s earnings is not increased volatility in the markets, as some investors may think. Greater volatility allows for greater profits if a firm’s traders know what they are doing. I know, as I was a senior investment bank trader for several years before becoming a private investor.

Instead, the main risk I see is a credit squeeze of the same type that sparked the 2007/2008 financial crisis. This was initially caused by defaults in big credit markets that caused liquidity in the financial system to dry up.

That said, analysts currently forecast that Man’s earnings will grow by a very strong 35.7% a year to end-2027.

They also project that the firm will raise its dividend to 13.9p next year and 14.9p in 2027. This would give respective dividend yields of 6.7% and 7.2%. At present, the yield is 6.3%.

How much passive income could it make?

Investors considering a £20,000 holding in the firm would make £21,000 in dividends after 10 years.

This is based on the average 7.2% yield and on the dividends being reinvested back into the stock (‘dividend compounding’).

On the same basis, the returns would rise to £152,307 after 30 years.

With the initial £20,000 investment included, the total value of the holding would be £172,307 by that stage.

And that would deliver an annual passive income (from dividends) of £12,406.

My investment view

Given these projections, I am more than happy to keep my recently bought Man stake.

In fact, I may well increase it again soon, depending on how the rest of my passive income portfolio performs.

And for other investors, I think it well worth considering as a high-yielding dividend asset.



Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Man Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much could 1,216 Diageo shares earn me in annual dividends?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at what he could grow his stake in Diageo into by reinvesting dividends to buy more shares…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Want to beat the market? Nvidia stock may be looking cheap again

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why Nvidia stock may look cheaper than it did a few months ago even though the…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is Glencore’s share price set to surge further on booming commodities prices?

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has risen by nearly 50% since April on rising prices for some of its key commodities, but…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Down 5% after H1 results, does this FTSE 100 hospitality giant look a huge bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 hospitality giant dropped 9% on he day of its H1 results but has recovered slightly. So how…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

As the UK stock market hits new highs, this dirt cheap FTSE share looks promising

| Mark Hartley

Big-name blue-chips may be driving growth in today's stock market but Mark Hartley likes the look of a small-cap FTSE…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Up over 50% in 2025, am I stupid not to buy this FTSE 250 value stock?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers casts his eye over one FTSE 250 stock that's delivered a stonking gain in 2025. Will what he…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I expect to outperform Lloyds shares between now and 2030

| Stephen Wright

With Goldman Sachs logging a 42% rise in investment banking revenues in Q2, are Lloyds shares really the right choice…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

After its share price crashed 60% in a day, is this now a bargain basement growth stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This growth stock's taken some enormous hits in 2025, but with the share price now trading low, has a buying…

Read more »