Mark Hartley outlines why an uncertain economic outlook might create the perfect environment to start building towards a second income from UK stocks.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

As the UK economy wobbles, now’s the perfect time to think about a second income

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Earning a second income from the UK stock market in 2025 remains a highly appealing way to supplement wages or build long-term financial security.

Despite only modest economic growth and persistent inflationary pressures, dividend income and capital growth opportunities continue to offer investors reliable returns.

With thoughtful stock selection and a focus on income sustainability, UK shares remain one of the most effective tools for building additional income streams.

The outlook beyond 2025

According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, the UK economy is projected to expand by just 1.3% in 2025, down from earlier forecasts of 1.9% growth. Inflation remains elevated at around 3.8%, limiting purchasing power but also supporting companies that are able to maintain pricing power.

Moreover, the Bank of England’s cautious stance on rate cuts has preserved yields on income investments. And considering that unemployment is forecast at about 4.5%, the desire for passive or alternative income sources is understandably high.

In such an environment, reinvesting dividends and compounding returns through the stock market can provide a reliable hedge against economic stagnation. Long-term FTSE 100 total returns average roughly 6.5% annually, enough to transform moderate monthly contributions into meaningful income over time.

How to identify good income stocks

One of the simplest and most tax-efficient methods to earn a second income is through dividend-yielding UK shares. Major blue-chip companies like Aviva (LSE: AV.), Schroders and British American Tobacco continue to lead the field with impressive payout records.

And when investing via a Stocks and Shares ISA, the income can even be received tax-free, maximising long-term returns.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Among these, Aviva stands out as a prime example of a stock to consider for sustainable income generation. The insurance giant currently offers a dividend yield of around 6.1%, with a coverage ratio of 8.7 — a sign of strong cash flow discipline and financial health.

The company reported a 22% jump in operating profit for the first half of the year, reaching £1.07bn, driven by its growing general insurance and wealth divisions. Following its £3.7bn acquisition of Direct Line, it expanded its market share significantly – now serving around 21m customers.

But there are still risks to weigh up. Integration challenges from the Direct Line acquisition could disrupt the cost-savings programme. Plus, insurance firms remain sensitive to claims surges from severe weather or unexpected market volatility. If inflation lasts longer than expected, it could also limit profit margins in its motor and home insurance segments.

Still, for income-seeking investors, the combination of defensiveness and reliable dividends makes it highly dependable for unlocking passive income.

Forging a path to financial freedom

While interest rates and inflation remain uncertain, UK shares offer an equilibrium between stability and growth potential. I believe a combination of dividend stocks and index funds can help smooth volatility while compounding wealth over time.

The UK’s strict regulation, deep market liquidity and ISA tax shields make it among the safest developed nations for building a durable second income through share investing.

In short, 2025’s subdued growth outlook actually reinforces the appeal of dividend investing. Through careful stock selection and long-term patience, the UK stock market offers a practical pathway to achieving a second income.

It’s a simple but effective way to quietly earn in the background without losing focus on your primary career.