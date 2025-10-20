Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Worried about dividend cuts? 3 of the FTSE 100’s best dividend growers

Worried about dividend cuts? 3 of the FTSE 100’s best dividend growers

Discover three FTSE 100 dividend growth heroes of recent years — including one Royston Wild owns in his own portfolio.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There have been almost 150 dividend cuts across the FTSE 100 over the past decade. It’s not a problem that long-term investors in Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH), BAE Systems, or Alliance Witan have had to endure.

At the Coca-Cola bottler, shareholder payouts have risen each year since 2014. BAE’s annual dividends have grown consistently since before the millennium.

But investment trust Alliance Witan blows both companies out of the water. Annual dividends have risen every year for more than 50 years (58, to be precise).

Dividends are never, ever guaranteed. Despite their strong records, even these FTSE 100 shares and investment trusts could disappoint passive income chasers if an economic crisis rears its head.

But given the increasingly uncertain outlook, I think each of these blue-chip dividend shares deserves serious consideration.

Top trust

Let’s kick off with Alliance Witan. Like fellow Footsie investment trust F&C Investment Trust — which has also consistently raised dividends for more than half a century — dividends are underpinned by its broad sector and regional diversification.

In total, the trust owns shares in 223 different global shares. Its holdings are far and wide, from US tech shares Nvidia to French energy producer Totalenergies and Indian bank HDFC. It also has a large dollop of defensive shares (19% of the whole portfolio) to provide added dividend stability.

For 2025, Alliance Witan’s dividend yield is 2.2%, below the index average of 3.2%. But in my view, this is more than offset by the potential for more explosive payout growth. Cash rewards have soared 13.9% on average over the last five years.

Be mindful that a 100% weighting towards equities leaves it exposed to stock market volatility.

Defence giant

BAE Systems’ dividends have been safeguarded down the years by the long-term stability of defence spending. Throughout history, ‘defending the realm’ has been the number-one priority of any country.

The FTSE 100 company has leveraged this perfectly with its broad portfolio of market-leading technologies. It’s Europe’s biggest defence contractor, whose products and services are essential to major military powers including the US and UK.

Future revenues could come under threat if public finances in the West continue to deteriorate, putting pressure on defence budgets. But as the geopolitical landscape becomes more dangerous, I’m confident arms spending should keep rising to new records, pushing BAE’s profits and dividends higher.

Annual payouts have grown by 8% on average since 2019. For 2025, the company’s dividend yield is 2%.

Coke bottler

Despite the threat of fierce competition, Coca-Cola HBC has still grown dividends rapidly over time. It’s a record I expect to continue, which is why I own the soft drinks producer in my own UK shares portfolio.

The Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta bottler operates in the highly defensive consumer staples sector. But as that small selection of names shows, this isn’t the only supportive factor behind its steady dividend growth. The firm’s brands remain popular across the economic cycle, allowing it to raise prices to grow earnings (and shareholder payouts) regardless of economic conditions.

The bottler has 750 loyal customers across Europe, Africa, and Asia. This includes heavy exposure to emerging and developing markets, where robust sales growth is helping light a fire under dividends.

Cash payouts have risen 10.7% on average during the last five years. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend yield for 2025 is 3%.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Coca-Cola Hbc Ag. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Could dividend shares protect your portfolio in a stock market crash?

| Stephen Wright

Could the steady stream of cash generated by shares solve a key investing dilemma by putting you in a position…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I expect to outperform Rolls-Royce shares over the next 5 years

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have benefitted from a recovery in travel demand over the last few years. But which stocks could be…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

By 2026, Diageo shares could turn £10,000 into…

| Ben McPoland

Diageo shares have lost a third of their value in the past year. But where might this FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How big does an ISA need to be to target a £5,000 monthly passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explores how long it might take to earn a £5,000 tax-free passive income, and which FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Standard Chartered shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

I was a little worried about Standard Chartered shares following President Trump’s 'Liberation Day' tariffs, but the stock has bounced…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Palantir stock 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Palantir stock’s in a league of its own — almost. There are very few companies that can hold such an…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £41,282 of annual passive income from £20,000 in this dividend gem

| Simon Watkins

This ultra-high-yielding FTSE dividend star could deliver significant streams of passive income over time, and it also looks very undervalued…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

The B&M share price has just tanked. But look what’s happened to the stock’s yield

| James Beard

Following another profit warning today, the B&M share price fell sharply. But it’s helped push the retailer’s yield well into…

Read more »