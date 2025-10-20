Member Login
Could this 'golden oldie' soon rejoin the FTSE 250?

Could this ‘golden oldie’ soon rejoin the FTSE 250?

A 7% rise in the share price of this over-50s holidays, insurance and money group could see it return to the FTSE 250. James Beard takes a closer look.

James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the moment (17 October), to get into the FTSE 250, a company needs to have a stock market valuation of at least £413m. One company that hopes to get there soon is Saga (LSE:SAGA), the over-50s travel and insurance specialist. If it could lift its share price by around 7%, a return to the UK’s second-tier of listed companies might be on the cards.

A long story

But the group’s share price has been volatile. Aside from the pandemic — when its cruise ship business was badly hit — a look back over the past 10 years shows two periods of significant decline.

The first was in December 2017, when the collapse of Monarch Airlines affected its travel business. Then in April 2019, it cut its dividend and announced a “fundamental change” to its strategy promising to return the business to its heritage and create an “organisation that offers differentiated products and services”.

Since then, the group’s share price has tanked over 80%, reflecting the fact that it’s now a much smaller business. During the year ended 31 January 2019 (FY19), it reported an underlying profit before tax (PBT) of £180.3m. For FY25, it was £47.8m.

But it’s the recent past that counts most. Since October 2024, the stock’s more than doubled in price. And if this momentum can continue, it should soon be back in the FTSE 250 for the first time since June 2019.

Right place, right time

And given that its target demographic is forecast to grow over the coming decades, I believe this is possible. At the moment, it’s estimated that 40% of the UK’s population is aged over 50. By 2065, this is expected to rise to 46%. Indeed, without realising it, age has crept up on me. I’m now one of the group’s target customers!

In my experience, older people are less price sensitive and remain loyal to a particular brand or company if they receive great customer service. And that’s how Saga seeks to differentiate itself.

But there are issues.

Highly geared

Although it’s been falling in recent years, the group still has relatively high borrowings. As of 31 January, its net debt was 4.7 times its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).

And the group last paid a dividend in November 2019, as it’s been prioritising reducing its debt.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Saga returned soon to the FTSE 250 following an absence of over five years. The recent trend in its share price suggests investors are beginning to warm to the company. Indeed, one person who appears to have great confidence in the business is its chairman. In September, Sir Roger De Haan purchased £3.29m of shares. He remains the group’s largest shareholder. But I don’t want to follow suit.

Saga appears to be a business of two halves. The load factor for its cruises is rising and it’s selling more holidays. However, the number of active insurance policies is falling. In FY25, underlying PBT in the group’s travel business increased by 59% from £40m to £63.6m. But it fell 58% — from £34.5m to £14.5m — in its insurance division. This makes me wary. And I remain concerned about its large debt burden. For these reasons, I won’t invest at the moment.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

