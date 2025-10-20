If the UK stock market benefits from rate cuts, this FTSE 100 utility company may be a strong option for investors seeking stability and income.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

2026 could be the year of interest rate cuts. How might the UK stock market react?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

There’s growing chatter in stock market circles about when the Bank of England (BoE) might finally resume cutting interest rates. Despite edging closer to target levels, inflation remains higher than expected after a few rises, prompting tougher action to reduce it.

The BoE has hinted that further rate reductions could occur next year if inflation is under control. However, policymakers remain cautious, wary of cutting too quickly and risking another inflation flare-up. Wage growth and global oil prices are two key factors that could delay the decision.

On the other hand, if the economy weakens faster than expected, the Monetary Policy Committee might be forced to move sooner to stimulate growth.

If history is any guide, lower rates could give UK shares a welcome boost — but not all sectors are likely to benefit equally.

Sector-specific effects

In previous cycles, stock markets have tended to rally following rate cuts. When borrowing costs fall, consumers and businesses typically spend more, driving corporate profits higher. The most interest-sensitive sectors — housebuilders, utilities and infrastructure – often react first, as their financing costs drop and demand improves.

During the 2008 and 2020 easing cycles, for instance, the FTSE 100 climbed sharply in the months following the first rate cuts.

For investors, rate cuts can shift the balance between growth and income strategies. Dividend-paying companies often look more attractive as interest-bearing accounts and bonds become less rewarding.

And among the FTSE 100’s most dependable dividend payers, one stock stands out as a potential winner if rates fall — National Grid (LSE: NG.).

Utility stability

National Grid operates electricity and gas transmission networks across the UK and the US. It’s a backbone of modern infrastructure, connecting power stations to homes and businesses. The firm’s revenues are largely regulated by Ofgem and US authorities, giving it a stable, predictable income base.

This makes it particularly appealing in periods of uncertainty. Why? Because when interest rates fall, borrowing becomes cheaper to manage. Since the company finances huge infrastructure projects, even a modest reduction in debt costs can boost profits.

And the cherry on top? It offers a dividend yield of around 4.4%, which becomes even more appealing to income-focused investors once savings rates decline.

Robust but not risk-free

Financially, National Grid has been performing steadily. Analysts expect asset growth of roughly 10% per year through to 2029, supported by investment in electricity networks and the energy transition.

However, the stock isn’t without its risks. Regulatory decisions can directly affect its returns, and cost pressures from materials and labour could squeeze margins. Its debt load is also significant, meaning any missteps or project delays could hit cash flow.

So what’s the verdict?

Overall, I think National Grid’s a strong stock for investors to consider if the rate-cutting cycle begins. It combines solid dividends with exposure to the long-term trend of utilities optimisation and renewable energy.

Ultimately, interest rate cuts could mark a turning point for the FTSE 100 after years of economic strain. While no one can predict the exact timing, it makes sense for investors to start planning ahead.

A utility company may not be the most exciting option on the market, but for those seeking stability and income in a changing rate environment, it could be the sensible one to weigh up.