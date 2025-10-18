Member Login
Can my Lloyds shares keep paying me fabulous dividends forever?

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see the dividends from his Lloyds shares roll up, and wonders if the FTSE 100 bank can keep this going.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I love my Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares. I bought a stake in the FTSE 100 bank’s fortunes in June and September 2023, and my only regret is that I didn’t buy more.

In recent years, the Lloyds share price has been performing more like a penny stock than a blue-chip. It’s up 38% over the last year, and 213% over five years. If I was being picky, I could complain that it’s a sector laggard, as rivals Barclays and NatWest did even better over the same time periods. But that would be rude.

The banking sector’s finally swung back into favour, as investors wake up to just how profitable they can be. Provided management doesn’t get overly greedy and blow it all.

FTSE 100 banks are flying

Personally, my shares are up 86% since I bought them, which is far better than I would have imagined. So far, I’ve received five dividend payouts, the latest on 11 September, and re-invested every one. That’s lifted my total return to around 115%.

In total, I now hold 10,240 shares, of which 981 I bought with reinvested dividends. They now account for almost 10% of my total stake, a percentage that will grow over time. Provided the dividends keep flowing.

When announcing its half-year results on 24 July, Lloyds increased its interim dividend by 15%. That’s way above the August inflation rate of 3.8%. So it’s rising in real terms.

In 2024, the board paid a total dividend of 3.17p. Analysts now forecast that will rise 10.4% to 3.5p per share in 2025, and by 14.5% to 4.01p in 2026.

That would suggest a forward yield of 4.75% in 2026. I expected that number to be higher, but the Lloyds share price has climbed rapidly lately, which automatically shrinks the yield. It’s hard to complain about that though.

Shareholder payouts ahead

Can this continue? Lloyds has to keep generating the cash to afford that. Things are humming along nicely, with first-half profits up 5% to £3.5bn, beating forecassts. 

However, if interest rates continue to fall, that could squeeze net interest margins, the difference between what banks pay savers and charge borrowers. Profits could be squeezed as a result.

Lloyds has also had to set aside an extra £800m to cover claims costs for the motor finance scandal, lifting the total provision to £1.95bn. That didn’t seem to worry markets too much. It helped that earlier this year the board announced a £1.75bn share buyback, which suggests it’s not short of cash today.

Another risk is that big banks get hit for a windfall tax in the November Budget, which could knock their appetite for paying dividends.

There are longer-term risks to the income too. We could get hit by another financial crisis, a stock market crash, or a host of other nasties we can’t predict.

It would be presumptuous to expect my dividend to keep rolling forever. But I’m still optimistic and think the shares are well worth considering today, especially given the relatively modest price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. As ever, investors should take a long-term view.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

