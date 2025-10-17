Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT what could save the Aston Martin share price

I asked ChatGPT what could save the Aston Martin share price

Aston Martin has held a licence to lose money in recent years. Can this writer find reasons to get behind a share price turnaround?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I was thinking about the Aston Martin (LSE:AML) share price the other day while I was watching Quantum of Solace. The film starts with a high-speed chase around Lake Garda, Italy, with James Bond in an Aston Martin DBS V12, being pursued by Alfa Romeos full of gunmen.

At the end of the sequence, Bond’s DBS is a wreck – riddled with bullet holes, doors torn off, windscreen shattered, and so on. This reminded me of the bombed-out Aston Martin share price, which has crashed 40% in 12 months and around 98% since IPO in 2018.

Naturally though, Bond still comes out on top in the film, against all the odds. Could Aston Martin stock do something similar?

The eternal turnaround story

To get a sense of what a turnaround might look like, I asked ChatGPT for some things to look out for. “Ah,” it started, “the eternal turnaround story that keeps turning… in circles.” 

Then it named some things that might rev up this FTSE 250 stock. First, there’s the mid-engine Valhalla hypercars due by the end of 2025. They’ll be around £850,000, according to Car Magazine

Aston Martin says a 12-month order book for 999 of them is already in place, with over 50% of customers new to the brand. It expects 150 to be delivered by the end of the year. So this is encouraging for shareholders.

ChatGPT says that if this hypercar lands well with customers, it could cement Aston Martin as “a genuine rival to Ferrari”. I wouldn’t go that far, but it could definitely boost margins and investor confidence.

The chatbot says a move to positive free cash flow would be another bullish signal. Unfortunately, the company warned earlier this month that its annual loss would now be deeper than previously anticipated, at more than £110m. And it no longer expects positive free cash flow generation in the second half. 

It blamed weak demand in the US and Asia Pacific, as well as tariff uncertainty. It has already nudged up prices across the pond due to a 10% tariff on UK-built cars. But with only 100,000 vehicles a year qualifying for that lower rate, some US exports could face a hefty 25% tariff.

In typically understated British fashion, Aston Martin has called the tariff situation “unhelpful”. 

My move

Finally, ChatGPT said a “professional CEO” would help Aston Martin, as Amedeo Felisa’s tenure is transitional. Of course, this is out-of-date nonsense, as CEO Adrian Hallmark has been in charge since last year.

Industry veteran Hallmark is one thing I like here, as is the high-margin Valhalla. Also, it was reported today (17 October) that Ferrari will start cutting the number of cars it sells in the UK (super-rich clients are fleeing these shores due to tax changes).

Might longer waiting lists for new Ferraris push impatient buyers towards Aston Martin’s new range? It’s possible.

Still, I’m worried that the firm can’t shake its bad habit of overpromising and underdelivering on financial targets. It only had total liquidity of £250m in September, suggesting more cash will probably need to be raised in 2026.

I’m saddened to see Aston Martin stock so at odds with the legendary brand. But it’s not for me. I doubt even 007 would bet his last chip on this turnaround.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

City experts now think the Lloyds share price could climb as high as…

| Alan Oscroft

Has the likelihood of higher car loan costs led to lower Lloyds share price targets from City brokers? So far,…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Now 218%! Is a stock market crash coming with the Warren Buffett indicator at all-time highs?

| John Fieldsend

The Warren Buffett indicator is flirting with all-time highs. Is this a sign that a stock market crash is heading…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

After falling 10%, has this UK share suddenly become an amazing bargain to consider?

| James Beard

One of the UK’s top 100 shares has just fallen over 10%. Does the stock now offer excellent value for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce, Babcock and BAE Systems share prices are all falling today! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

The BAE Systems share price is falling today, and the same goes for other defence industry stocks, Babcock and Rolls-Royce.…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up 5,000% in a year, is Nasdaq stock Rigetti (RGTI) a ticket to wealth?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nasdaq-listed quantum computing Rigetti has delivered life-changing returns for investors over the last year. Can it continue to do so?

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the stock market is about to crash! Here’s what it said

| Royston Wild

Global stocks are trading near record peaks despite the uncertain outlook. Royston Wild considers if the stock market is waiting…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 dip an unmissable chance to buy Barclays shares at a 5% discount?

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares are falling faster than most companies on the FTSE 100, on what's a turbulent day for the stock…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Prediction: analysts say this growth stock will surge 19% in a year!

| Royston Wild

This top growth stock has risen more than 160% in value over the last year. Royston Wild explains why it…

Read more »