I asked ChatGPT if the stock market is about to crash! Here's what it said

I asked ChatGPT if the stock market is about to crash! Here’s what it said

Global stocks are trading near record peaks despite the uncertain outlook. Royston Wild considers if the stock market is waiting to crash.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Talk of when the next stock market crash will happen remains a hot topic. In recent sessions, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) struck five-month highs, reflecting the scale of investor and trader tensions.

The so-called ‘Fear Index’ spiked as trade tensions between the US and China reignited, worsening worries over the global economy. With inflation rising, government debts rising too, and concerns over US share valuations rolling on, it’s no wonder that markets are feeling jittery.

So I asked artificial intelligence (AI) whether we can expect an imminent market downturn. Did it shed any light?

Crash talk

I asked ChatGPT the simple question “is the stock market about to crash”? After giving the usual caveats about market corrections being “notoriously hard to time or predict,” the answer it gave was more detailed than I’d expected, though a prediction on the next crash wasn’t forthcoming.

ChatGPT said “I wouldn’t confidently bet that a crash is ‘right around the corner,’ but I think there’s a significantly elevated probability of a sharp correction (say 10-20%) over the next 6 to 18 months. Whether that correction turns into a full-blown crash depends heavily on catalyst events (policy missteps, credit stress, geopolitical shock, earnings disappointments) and investor sentiment“.

No clear answer

I’m not a fan of using AI to make stock market predictions, share tips or anything else to do with investing. Markets are driven by complex human behaviour and macroeconomic factors that ChatGPT and the like simply can’t understand. They also lack the judgment and experience to make informed and valuable opinions.

What’s more, the conclusions of these AI models are often based on incorrect data, out-of-date information, and/or oversimplified assumptions that also often creates ‘bad’ answers.

That’s not to say that ChatGPT’s statement about a market crash is wrong. Only time will tell on this front. But it’s just one more opinion in a sea of them put forward by investors, brokers, economists and other interested parties.

And at the moment, it’s hard to see the wood for the trees.

Preparing for a crash

Guessing the timing of the next market slump is hard, whether you’re a shiny new AI model or a veteran share investor. What’s important is being prepared for a possible crash whenever that may be, and having the confidence that share markets always rebound from crises.

I’ve built a diversified portfolio to limit the possible impact of a crash on my portfolio. I also have cash on hand to capitalise on any possible dips.

I’m already looking at Halma (LSE:HLMA) as a possible stock to buy if the FTSE 100 heads lower. This is a high-quality business, as reflected by its sustained sales growth even in these tough times. The health and safety technology manufacturer has delivered 22 straight years of annual earnings growth, and 46 consecutive years of raised dividends.

However, Halma’s 29% share price rise leaves it looking a bit too expensive for my liking. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 33.4 times, which could leave it vulnerable to a price correction if growth cools.

I believe it has considerable long-term growth potential as safety and environmental regulations tighten. So I’ll look to add it to my ISA or SIPP if it indeed falls in price.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

