Mark Hartley takes to heart advice from an expert investor and considers how to build wealth for retirement in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

No retirement savings? Start building wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA with these proven methods

No matter an investor’s age or financial starting point, it’s never too late to begin saving for retirement. One of the most powerful tools available in the UK is the Stocks and Shares ISA, offering tax-free returns and dividend income.

But having an ISA is just the beginning — filling it with the right shares is where long-term wealth gets built.

Investment strategy: lessons from Buffett

Warren Buffett, one of the world’s most successful investors, has turned just a few thousand dollars into a major fortune. Today, his net worth nears $150bn — proof that smart investing over decades pays off.

His approach still holds lessons: he invests within his ‘circle of competence’, favouring well-known, quality businesses with wide moats — ones that can defend profits over time.

For ISA investors, the same principles apply. Choosing solid companies you understand is more reliable than chasing fads. Regular monthly contributions allow compounding to do the heavy lifting, working its magic over time.

In the long run, it’s not wild returns that usually matter most, but consistency, patience and strong fundamentals.

How this applies to UK investors

In the UK, well-established defensive stocks offer fertile ground for growth. Stocks in healthcare, consumer goods, utilities or retail often provide stability through cycles.

Among them, GSK‘s (LSE: GSK) a name worth considering for inclusion in a retirement-focused ISA. GSK operates in medicines and vaccines and is in the midst of revolutionising its supply chain operations. Utilising OMP’s ‘Unison Planning’ artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced solutions, it aims to accelerate its integrated business planning (IBP) capacity.

This is just one example of how the business is working to stay ahead of the competition.

However, pharmaceuticals are vulnerable to regulatory changes, drug trial failures, patent cliffs and intense competition. If key pipeline projects fail to materialise, it could undermine future growth expectations.

Financials and risk

From a financial perspective, GSK has shown strong performance in recent years, with solid margins and a high return on equity (ROE).

It consistently beats revenue and earnings forecasts, and has paid dividends reliably for more than two decades. The current yield sits around 3.9%, which is moderate but sustainable thanks to healthy cash flow and earnings backing.

The fact that GSK bought back shares recently is encouraging – but buybacks alone can’t mask weaknesses in R&D or product approvals.

I think an investor looking for a blend of income and growth might weigh up GSK as a reasonable candidate in an ISA, especially with a long timeframe and sufficient diversification.

Complementing a pension

GSK’s merely one example of a well-established business with long-term potential. The real magic happens when a diversified mix of quality shares lives inside a Stocks and Shares ISA over many years.

Even starting at age 50, consistent contributions can make a huge difference. For instance, £500 a month in a portfolio averaging 10% a year could grow to around £300,000 by age 68.

Such a pot, at the recommended 4% drawdown rate, could deliver an extra £1,000 a month on top of any pension.

So while the path to retirement may seem daunting, combining the tax advantages of an ISA with disciplined investment in quality businesses is a proven method to build lasting wealth.