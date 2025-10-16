The stock market is a great place to make money, but investors should also be careful with global indexes pushing to all-time highs.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

1 change to consider as the stock market reaches all-time highs

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

For investors seeking strong and fast returns on the stock market, the key is typically investing in undervalued stocks with momentum.

In other words, we want stocks with low growth-adjusted earnings multiples and the share price is already going up.

However, today, the stock market is hot. Indexes around the world are at record highs. In places, the market is looking a little too hot — stocks have to work hard to justify valuations.

With that in mind, I’m not stopping investing. I’m just investing slightly differently.

Of course, the focus should still be on finding undervalued stocks. But instead I’m looking more closely at companies that have suffered from poor momentum.

What’s behind the change?

So, why is that?

Sometimes, when stocks fall, the valuation isn’t the most important thing. It’s the perception. And if a stock has run up a long way, it can fall just as fast.

Overlooked stocks may become more popular if investors start to sell hot stocks and seek relative safety.

One stock that has already been through this cycle, and has since seen it’s share price cool off is Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL).

The buy-now-pay-later provider currently trades around 24 times forward earnings. That’s a 120% premium to the finance sector, but a considerable discount to the likes of Affirm Holdings.

This price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is expected to fall to 18 times for 2026 and then 15 times for 2027. It also has a strong balance sheet.

Of course, there’s very little point comparing Sezzle to a financial services company because its margins are exceptional.

The Rule of 40 is a quick way to gauge how efficiently a software company grows. It adds revenue growth to profit margin — and anything above 40% is considered impressive.

Sezzle isn’t just clearing that bar, it’s smashing it.

The firm’s recent performance sits around a score above 130. That’s an extraordinary feat in a high-interest-rate environment where many growth stocks still struggle.

For comparison, Palantir — one of the market’s standout growth stories — runs at about 25% revenue growth and a 20% operating margin.

It’s a much larger business, but Sezzle’s strength is remarkable given how little attention it gets.

It could quietly be shaping up as one of the most exciting growth stories of the next few years.

The risks? Well, as a business it could experience weakness if the US consumer comes under pressure.

However, I absolutely believe other investors should consider it. Having shed 50% of its valuation, it really doesn’t look expensive now to me.

It’s not a hard and fast rule

Of course, every investment is different.

There are several stocks in my portfolio at all-time highs, which I still like. This includes Micron and Nvidia.

However, my preference is certainly for stocks that appear more overlooked in recent months.

This is the likes of the London Stock Exchange Group, Jet2 and even Hikma. Even in a hot market, there’s plenty of opportunity.