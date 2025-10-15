Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » This blue-chip comes with a killer 7.6% dividend yield – can it last?

This blue-chip comes with a killer 7.6% dividend yield – can it last?

Harvey Jones can’t get enough of the dividend yield on this FTSE 100 stock, and he’s got plenty of share price growth to boot. Can the good times still roll?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A handful of FTSE 100 stocks offer dividend yields to die for. And you know what? They get me every time.

I hold housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, which has a trailing yield of 9.1%. I also hold Phoenix Group Holdings (which yields 7.96%) and Legal & General Group (8.89%).

But my favourite ultra-high-yielder is wealth manager M&G (LSE: MNG). It hasn’t just handed me bags of income since I bought it a couple of years ago, but capital growth too. M&G shares are up 30% in a year, and almost 60% over five.

The share price is a killer too

All dividends are on top of that. So investors looking at the performance tables may not realise just how well M&G has done on a total return basis.

As everyone knows, a high yield can also be a sign of risk. So is the payout sustainable?

M&G floated in 2019, after being peeled off from insurer Prudential. Since then, dividend growth has been sluggish. In 2021, it increased the total dividend per share by just 0.38% to 18.3p. Investors got a 7.1% increase in 2022 to 19.6p, but just 0.51% in 2023 and 2.03% last year. That lifted the full-year 2024 dividend per share to 20.1p.

It’s hard to complain, given the stonking yield. Also, the board has said it will maintain a “progressive dividend policy”, hiking by around 2% a year in future. That’s less than inflation, which was 3.8% in August, but not bad.

Shareholder payouts look well supported. At the end of last year, M&G’s key Shareholder Solvency II coverage ratio was a handsome 223%. In the first half of 2025, it nudged up to 230%, and that was after funding the May dividend.

It also generated £408m of operating capital generation, a number the board described as “strong”. That was down from £486m in the first half of 2024, but an 11% increase to £331m on an underlying basis. Operating profits climbed too, if only by £3m to £378m.

Stock market crash alert

Of course, there are risks. There have been a blizzard of warnings about a potential stock market crash. That would hit the value of M&G’s assets under management and may squeeze net customer inflows.

As an active manager, M&G also has to survive the shift to cheap, passive index tracking strategies, as exchange traded funds (ETFs) dominate.

On Monday (13 October), I was intrigued to see broker Berenberg turn its attention to UK life insurers. I was happy to see it upgraded M&G from Hold to Buy. Better late than never!

Berenberg highlighted strong first-half asset management net inflows of £2.6bn and the huge opportunity presented by the fast-growing UK workplace pensions market. It lifted its price target from 225p to 342p.

Higher growth target

Today, the M&G share price is just under 265p. If Berenberg’s forecast is correct – never guaranteed – that would suggest growth of 30% from here. Which I would lap up, along with those juicy dividends.

I think M&G is still well worth considering for income-focused investors. Especially since its strategic partnership with Dai-ichi Life is expected to generate at least $6bn dollars of new business over five years. I have an outsized stake in the stock, but I’m still tempted to buy more myself.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, Phoenix Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Close-up of British bank notes
Dividend Shares

These 3 FTSE 100 super-shares pay £18.6bn a year in passive income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three mega-cap stocks are set to pay £18.6bn in share dividends for 2025. The only way to collect some…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Dividend Shares

A 6.7% yield but down 15%, is it time for investors to consider this FTSE 250 media star?

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this FTSE 250 broadcasting giant have dropped in the past three months, but its dividend yield remains very…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Dividend shares can be great for passive income. But be careful to avoid these 3 mistakes…

| Mark Hartley

Avoid these common mistakes when picking dividend shares. Mark Hartley points out risks and how DCC stands up as a…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Back to black: can a refocus on fossil fuels save the BP share price?

| Mark Hartley

After scaling back its green ambitions under new CEO Murray Auchincloss, Mark Hartley weighs up what the change could mean…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

Analysts say Lloyds’ share price could hit £…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds’ share price has an incredible amount of positive momentum at the moment. Can it continue to deliver for investors…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £30,000 second income?

| Alan Oscroft

Here's a look at how we might plan to pocket a five-figure annual second income to help fund our retirement,…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in dividend stocks to pay the mortgage each month?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the numbers behind building an investment pot with dividend stocks that could generate over a grand a…

Read more »

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Investing Articles

Gold to $5,000? 2 UK stocks to consider buying right now

| Ben McPoland

Investors looking around for gold stocks to buy today might want to take a look at this pair from the…

Read more »