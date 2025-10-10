Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How to add alternative investments like gold, private equity, and property to a Stocks and Shares ISA

How to add alternative investments like gold, private equity, and property to a Stocks and Shares ISA

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s possible to gain exposure to all kinds of asset classes including commodities, property, and private equity.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
ISA Individual Savings Account

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Alternative investments (gold, private equity, private debt, property, etc) are in high demand today, especially among high-net-worth (HNW) investors. One recent survey found that over three-quarters (76%) of British HNW investors are now targeting an allocation of more than 10% of their portfolios to these assets. Wondering how to get some alternatives into a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are three options to consider.

Gold

One of the main reasons investors are seeking exposure to alternatives today is diversification. With these investments, one can potentially create more balanced portfolios and lower overall risk.

There are many different asset classes that can help with diversification. However, one that has stood the test of time is gold.

Relative to stocks and bonds, it has very different drivers. For example, as a ‘safe-haven’ asset, it often does well when there are concerns about the stability of fiat currencies or government debt.

Gaining exposure to gold in a Stocks and Shares ISA is quite easy today. All one needs is an exchange-traded product such as the iShares Physical Gold ETC or the WisdomTree Physical Gold ETC.

These products aim to match the spot price of gold bullion. In other words, if gold prices rise/fall, this fund should rise/fall in value by roughly the same amount.

Property

Another good portfolio diversifier can be property. Like gold, it often behaves differently to stocks and bonds.

One of the easiest ways to gain exposure here is via real estate investment trusts (REITs). These are companies that own property portfolios.

It’s worth noting via REITs, it’s possible to invest in all kinds of property. Some options include offices, warehouses, hospitals, shopping centres, and data centres.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Private equity

It’s not just diversification that investors are seeking when they invest in alternatives, they’re also looking for return potential. And one area here that is hot is private equity (ownership interest in companies that aren’t publicly traded).

Now, to gain access to private equity, one normally has to be willing to invest a lot of money (sometimes £10m or more). But there are ways around this.

One way is to invest in listed private equity managers. These firms raise money from investors and then deploy this capital into businesses that have significant growth potential.

If their investments are successful, they take a cut of the profits. It’s a lucrative business model that can generate strong returns for shareholders over the long term.

One company in this space that I believe is worth checking out (I recently bought some shares myself) is Pollen Street (LSE: POLN). It’s a small UK alternatives manager that offers both private equity and private debt solutions.

I think its private equity portfolio looks quite interesting. Today, the firm is invested in a range of innovative companies in industries such as electronic payments, wealth, tech-enabled services, and lending.

An example of a company it has invested in is OrderYOYO. This is a leading provider of payments-enabled ecommerce solutions to the European restaurant sector that is used by more than 10,000 restaurants today.

Of course, companies like Pollen have their risks. They may make bad investments, or face challenging financial conditions where they can’t sell their portfolio holdings.

I think considering a little bit of exposure to this area of the market could pay off in the long run though. In the years ahead, I expect this industry to boom.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Pollen Street. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks have never been higher… and the Bank of England’s getting nervous

| James Beard

The Bank of England has issued a warning that some equity valuations are looking stretched. Our writer considers the implications…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Meet the small-cap UK bank that’s leaving both S&P 500 and FTSE 100 giants in the dust

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how Secure Trust Bank’s 236% surge is outpacing global stocks, even S&P 500 giants. Can the small-cap…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s the best time to start a SIPP

| Dr. James Fox

The SIPP is a great vehicle for taking control of your retirement. Dr James Fox explains how it can be…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Is there any value left in the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has smashed expectations over the past three years, delivering unmatched growth. Is there any value left?

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 reasons why gold prices could keep soaring!

| Royston Wild

Gold prices have surged in 2025. Here Royston Wild explains why they could keep climbing, and discusses an ETF investors…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in October [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Has Lloyds (and its share price) had a lucky escape?

| James Beard

Following an announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority, investors breathed a sigh of relief and sent the Lloyds share price…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Why the next stock market crash could be this decade’s best buying opportunity

| Andrew Mackie

This Fool explains why he's waiting on the sidelines for the right moment as a stock market crash could finally…

Read more »