Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £1,000 buys 1,259 shares in this dividend stock with a 7.75% yield

£1,000 buys 1,259 shares in this dividend stock with a 7.75% yield

When stocks have high dividend yields, it’s worth trying to figure out why. So what’s worrying investors about Supermarket Income REIT?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR) has a 7.75% dividend yield. That means a £1,000 investment is set to return £77 in cash in the next 12 months. 

A high dividend yield and a share price below £1 make the stock look cheap and there’s a lot to like about the business. But can passive income investors do better?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

First impressions

A high dividend yield can mean investors are concerned about something. But at first sight, it’s not easy to see what that might be in the case of Supermarket Income REIT.

The firm has a fully occupied portfolio of 73 properties with all the major supermarkets as tenants. This has led to reliable rent collection in recent years.

With the average lease having over 10 years to expiry, it’s likely to stay that way for some time. And for investors worried about inflation, uplifts are built into most of its contracts.

There’s always uncertainty, but a 7.75% return from a durable source of passive income looks like a nice opportunity. But a closer examination reveals what investors might be concerned about.

Debt

Those long leases definitely help remove a lot of uncertainty, but there’s also a downside to them. It means Supermarket Income REIT has limited scope to increase rents above inflation.

By contrast, the firm’s loans have an average time to maturity of less than four years and it’s likely to have to refinance its debts when they come due. There’s a real risk this could involve higher interest payments. But with tenancies still having years to run, Supermarket Income REIT might not be able to increase rents to offset this.

With the company’s profits currently below its dividend, higher costs aren’t something the firm needs. And this might be a serious concern over the viability of the dividend.

Growth

Another potential issue is growth. That can be a real challenge for REITs that are required to distribute 90% of their taxable income to shareholders.

That means the firm has to use debt to expand its portfolio. And with initial yields just over 7% compared to a cost of debt that’s just above 5% makes margins relatively tight.

But the company has been working to bring down its costs through a series of organisational changes. And this could also provide a valuable boost to profits.

Risks and rewards

With Supermarket Income REIT, loans that mature before leases expire are a potential risk. And the firm’s cost of debt isn’t far below the rental yields it has been achieving recently.

There is, however, something that could change this quite dramatically. Falling interest rates could boost the value of the company’s portfolio while lowering its debt costs.

That’s been the direction the Bank of England has been heading in recently and I think it could well continue. So a fully-occupied portfolio with reliable tenants means an investor with a spare £1,000 might consider 1,259 shares in Supermarket Income REIT.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two multiracial girls making heart sign against red background
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250’s lagging behind the FTSE 100 — but I’m not selling these top dividend stocks!

| Mark Hartley

Despite stalling at pre-Covid highs, Mark Hartley explains why he’s holding two FTSE 250 dividend picks he thinks still deserve…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

How many dividend shares do I need on the FTSE 100 to net a £10k annual passive income?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how many FTSE 100 dividend shares could deliver £10k in annual passive income and which stocks income…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

Growth stocks vs income stocks: the pros and cons

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the key differences between growth and income stocks — and why the best investors often hold…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

These 3 UK stocks are rumoured to be takeover targets

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

More than 40 UK stocks have been takeover targets so far in 2025. Could these three be next and are…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How the stock market can change your life

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the long term, the stock market can provide life-changing financial returns. So it’s a shame that so many Britons…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

As gold stocks surge, here’s a FTSE 100 share I’m considering buying

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains why gold stocks remain an attractive asset class, and reveals a FTSE 100 mining stock on his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this one of the best FTSE 100 quarterly-paying dividend stocks?

| John Fieldsend

There are only eight companies on the FTSE 100 that pay dividends every three months. Which of them might be…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

10 reasons why the FTSE 100 could hit 10,000 by Christmas!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE leading index of UK shares has just reached record peaks above 9,500 points. Can it keep going? Royston…

Read more »