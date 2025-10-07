Member Login
Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in October [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Nike (NYSE:NKE)

  • Nike is the world’s leading sports shoe and apparel business – though it’s currently facing some near-term challenges.
  • The company is clearing the decks under CEO Elliott Hill’s “win now strategy” – moving back toward sports and releasing innovative products that set the company apart, while reducing emphasis on lifestyle categories.
  • Along with improving its products, the business is also rebuilding relationships with wholesalers after a direct-to-consumer push under former CEO, increasing investments in marketing, and reducing promotional activity.
  • Sales grew by 1% in Q1, after facing challenges in Greater China (which declined by 9%), though North America sales grew by 3% (including 11% wholesale growth). The company is aiming for a recovery in China, including sending basketball stars as ambassadors to help drive growth.
  • The company manufactures in China which has seen it exposed tariffs enacted by President Trump’s administration, contributing to gross margins falling by 320 basis points to 42.2%. It will reduce imports from China by the end of FY 26. 
  • While the company is struggling due to a mix of internal and external factors, its share price reflects this – down 10.7% in the last 12-months – compared to a buoyant S&P 500. We remain optimistic about the strength of the brand, its products, and marketing capabilities. The new chief executive is prioritising new designs and retailers seem to be responding well to these efforts, including new running footwear, which should help it regain momentum.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Ian Pierce own shares of Nike.

