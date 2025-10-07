Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 7.5% yield! Is this REIT my ticket to a growing second income?

7.5% yield! Is this REIT my ticket to a growing second income?

At first sight, AEW doesn’t look like an obvious stock to buy. But Stephen Wright thinks passive income investors should give it a second look.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

AEW UK REIT (LSE:AEWU) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of 34 properties. And I think investors looking for a second income should take a closer look. 

Right now, the stock comes with a 7.5% dividend yield. While this might ordinarily be a warning sign, the company has a differentiated approach that makes it stand out in the UK REIT industry.

The requirement to return 90% of its taxable income to investors can give REITs limited growth opportunities. But AEW has found an unusual way around this problem. 

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Differentiated strategy

For obvious reasons, passive income investors typically look for long leases in industries where demand is high. The company, however, does exactly the opposite of this.

Instead of long leases, it focuses on contracts that are closer to expiry. Where others see risks, the firm sees the chance to renew on better terms, repurpose the property, or redevelop to add value.

The usual concern is that tenants can leave when their leases expire, creating a risk of unoccupied buildings. But AEW looks to offset this by focusing on opportunities where supply is limited.

Balance sheet

It operates with unusually low debt levels. Its loan-to-equity ratio is around 25%, which is well below the level of some of its larger – and more conventional – counterparts. 

This doesn’t, however, mean the company’s balance sheet is entirely without risk. The business has a £60m loan at less than 3% interest that’s set to mature in 2027.

That’s over a third of AEW’s portfolio value and it’s unlikely to be able to refinance that on the same attractive terms. And this makes it a threat to the firm’s profitability in the short term.

Investors shouldn’t underestimate this risk. But with the average lease having around four years to the first break opportunity, it shouldn’t be long until it’s able to try and offset the extra cost.

Passive income

Despite the risks, I think a 7.5% dividend yield makes AEW an interesting passive income stock. As a result, I’m looking seriously at it as a potential addition to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

I think a lot of companies – and investors – focus on sectors where demand is strong, with industrial distribution being a good example. But that’s only half the equation. 

The other side of the coin is supply. As a result, there’s been a lot of building in the warehouse industry recently, which investors also need to pay attention to. 

Demand might not be as strong in the areas AEW focuses on, but there’s also less supply. And I think that could mean the equation is just as favourable – and possibly even more so.

Breaking the mould

By conventional metrics, AEW doesn’t look like a particularly attractive opportunity. But sometimes being a good investor is about looking for businesses that do things differently.

AEW is a lot smaller than a number of other REITs, but this gives it more flexibility and better opportunities for future growth. That’s why it’s on the list of stocks I’m looking at right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA could earn £1,342 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a long-term approach and good investing could potentially turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

How realistic is this FTSE 100 growth stock’s ambitious 5-year plan?

| John Fieldsend

One of the biggest FTSE 100 names has its eyes on spectacular growth over the next five years. Is this…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Be ready for a stock market crash in 2026

| Ben McPoland

More chief executives and people on Wall Street are concerned that the stock market is currently in an artificial intelligence-inflated…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock a month ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

It's been some month for Tesla stock! Here's how the electric vehicles manufacturer performed in the last few weeks.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in JD Sports shares just 1 week ago is worth today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is delighted by the recent turnaround in JD Sports shares' fortunes, but suspects the FTSE 100 stock still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Here’s why the OpenAI deal could be huge for AMD stock long term

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the latest news concerning AMD stock after a 24% jump yesterday and explains why things could…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Can ChatGPT help me find the best FTSE or S&P 500 stocks to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Identifying the best stocks to buy for an investment portfolio is never easy. Are generative AI apps like ChatGPT the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how much dividend income £5,000 in Legal & General shares could provide

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General shares sport a very high dividend yield at the moment. But how much income is on offer…

Read more »