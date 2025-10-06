Member Login
These hidden small-cap stocks have explosive growth potential in 2025, according to experts!

Expert analysts at Peel Hunt have highlighted two under-the-radar small-cap stocks that could be on the verge of surging if they can execute.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

History has show that small-cap stocks can deliver some phenomenal gains. And while smaller British businesses have struggled compared to larger international enterprises in 2025, the expert analysts at Peel Hunt have highlighted several long-term opportunities that could help reverse this trend.

A rising oil & gas star

First on the list is Afentra (LSE:AET). The business focuses on acquiring and redeveloping mature upstream oil & gas assets in Angola. Its strategy is to apply modern operating procedures and technologies to maximise extraction rates and extend the production life cycle of oil & gas fields.

This unique approach to doing business has translated into an impressively low production cost per barrel. And when combined with additional discoveries near its core operations, the Peel Hunt team suspect the Afentra share price could surge to 85p if business continues with its current operating momentum.

Compared to where the small-cap’s trading today, that’s a 72% projected rise!

Of course, forecasts are never set in stone. And even with a bullish stance, the experts have still identified several key risks.

Beyond commodity price sensitivity, Afentra carries significant execution risk when it comes to identifying oil & gas assets as acquisition targets. After all, if the group fails to reach its expected extraction efficiency, the buyouts may not actually build shareholder value.

It’s also important to recognise that Angola, while not as bad as other countries, isn’t the most politically stable nation. And that can translate into a volatile regulatory environment, which can adversely impact Afentra’s operations.

Engineering opportunities

Another small-cap stock on Peel Hunt’s radar is Trifast (LSE:TRI). With a market-cap of just over £100m, the engineered fastening solutions and supply chain service business appears to have plenty of room for growth. And that opinion seems to be backed by the other analysts following this stock with an average share price target of 130p – roughly 73% ahead of current levels.

The bull case rests on management’s ability to restore profit margins through pricing action and supply chain optimisation. In fact, the company’s set a medium-term target of rebuilding EBIT profitability back above 10% from the 6.8% reported in its latest results, even with softer market conditions.

There are already some early signs of progress being made on this front, with leadership recently reiterating its margin objectives. And as end-market conditions begin to normalise, the business could begin an impressive recovery.

Having said that, this once again depends on execution risk. If management’s strategy to restore profitability fails, or renewed inflation emerges across input costs like freight, the self-help progress made could ultimately be offset.

Similarly, Trifast has little control over the cyclical nature of its end markets. And should the trading environment within key sectors like automotive and broader industrials remain softer for longer, investor sentiment could remain weak as the recovery journey is extended.

The bottom line

As we’ve recently seen with companies like Rolls-Royce investing early in a successful recovery story can be immensely lucrative. But out of these two Peel Hunt picks, Afentra looks like a more promising opportunity, in my mind. Therefore, I think investors exploring the world of small-cap stocks may want to take a closer look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

