Meet the 3p penny stock that’s crushing the FTSE 100 in 2025

This first-of-a-kind penny stock’s been on fire in the last 12 months, skyrocketing by almost 3,100%! Should adventurous investors consider buying?

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Most investors are aware of the high-risk, high-reward nature of penny stocks. Most of the time, these tiny businesses fail to keep up with their lofty promises of explosive returns.

But every once in a while, a diamond in the rough emerges and delivers game-changing returns. And that certainly seems to be the case with Defence Holdings (LSE:ALRT) in 2025.

The UK stock market has had a solid run over the last 12 months. And FTSE 100 index investors have earned a far better than normal total return of 16.7%. But that’s nothing compared to the 3,070% gain of Defence Holdings.

Just to put this performance into perspective, that’s the difference between transforming a £1,000 initial investment into £1,167 and £31,700!

What caused this penny stock to erupt? And more importantly, can it do it again?

Inspecting the surge

With a market-cap of £59m, Defence Holdings is still a relatively tiny enterprise. But it’s one that could have critical importance for the UK’s national security in the future.

The young tech enterprise specialises in developing artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled software defence systems. Its first piece of technology’s already in development alongside the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), as well as an undisclosed hyperscaler from the ‘Magnificent 7’.

This suggests the group’s potentially working with Microsoft, Amazon, or Alphabet. And with big names backing its technology, investor interest skyrocketed following its unveiling at the 2025 Defence Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference.

The result was a massive momentum breakout that sent the penny stock flying and generated jaw-dropping returns for existing shareholders.

Pure speculation or something more?

Having the MOD backing a novel technology provides significant validation, as does having one of the largest cloud providers in the world. The timing of this reveal is also fortunate as geopolitical tensions continue to rise and NATO members seek to increase their defence spending.

As such, the group’s also benefiting from significant category tailwinds that should make raising capital far easier. However, the company’s trajectory is quite different compared to a year ago. Defence Holdings is actually a fairly recent rebranding from Cassel Capital, which suffered from shrinking revenues and lacklustre earnings.

In other words, the group’s track record isn’t great. And this strategic pivot into defence also means operations are now pre-revenue.

Past performance aside, the firm still has a long way to go to turn its currently classified prototype into accredited and deployed defence software. Not to mention, there are other defence-tech businesses out there with far deeper pockets developing similar solutions, such as Palantir.

The bottom line

So where does that leave investors today? If the MOD’s taken an interest in Defence Holdings, it suggests the company has something promising in the works. But whether that translates into a commercially viable business is still a bit of a mystery right now.

Limited financial resources and no meaningful revenue almost guarantee equity dilution down the line to raise money. That may not matter if growth expectations are met. But with minimal information available right now, buying this penny stock seems like nothing more than a gamble.

Therefore, Defence Holdings is going onto my watchlist for now while I continue to look for other promising micro-cap opportunities.


Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

