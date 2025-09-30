Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Trading around a 10-year high, is Lloyds share price overpriced against ‘fair value’ now?

Trading around a 10-year high, is Lloyds share price overpriced against ‘fair value’ now?

The Lloyds share price is in a bullish trend right now, but this doesn’t mean there’s no value in the stock. I set out to find out exactly how much there is.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price is only a couple of pennies off its 16 September one-year high of 84p. This level had not previously been seen since July 2015.

However, it is important to remember that a stock’s price and value are not the same thing. Its price is whatever the market is willing to pay for it at any given moment. But its value is founded on key fundamentals relating to the underlying business.

In this sense, price is largely irrelevant to my long-term investment decisions: it is value in which I am interested.

Is there any value left in this stock?

The best way of ascertaining value is through discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis, in my 35+ years of investment experience. Several of these were as a senior investment bank trader, with the remainder as a private investor.

What the DCF does is to identify precisely the price at which any stock should be trading. It achieves this by using cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

This is in part derived from earnings growth projections for the firm. It is ultimately these, in fact, that determine the trajectory of any company’s share price and dividends – higher or lower.

A risk to Lloyds is a further deterioration in the UK economy. After all, any bank’s business reflects the economic well-being of the major markets in which it operates.

That said, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that Lloyds earnings will grow by a very robust 11.9% a year to end-2027.

Against this backdrop, the DCF for the bank shows its shares are 38% undervalued at their current 82p price.

Therefore, their fair value is £1.32.

It is also apposite to say here that in my experience asset prices tend to converge to their fair value over time.

A rising dividend yield forecast too

A share’s dividend yield moves in the opposite direction to its price, provided the annual dividend stays the same. So, Lloyds’ big share price rise over the past year has pushed its dividend yield down to 3.9%.

However, analysts forecast that the bank will increase its dividend this year to 3.54p, next year to 4.15p, and in 2027 to 4.76p. This would produce respective dividend yields (given the current share price) of 4.3%, 5%, and 5.8%.

So, an investor considering a £10,000 holding in Lloyds would make £7,835 in dividends after 10 years. This would rise to £46,735 after 30 years.

With the initial £10,000 investment included, the total value of the Lloyds holding would be £56,735 by then.

And this would pay £3,291 a year in dividend income by that point.

All these figures are based on the 5.8% dividend yield forecast, and on dividend compounding. This is simply reinvesting the dividends paid out straight back into the stock.

My investment view

High earnings growth forecasts, a major undervaluation, and a rising dividend are three reasons worthy of attention by any investor.

However, for me, there are two reasons why I am not buying the stock. The first is that I already have two bank shares – HSBC, and NatWest – and any more would unbalance my portfolio.

The second is that Lloyds’ sub-£1 share price adds price volatility risk to the investment mix, which I do not want.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

3 shares I’m firmly avoiding in today’s stock market

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of shares have each moved around sharply on the stock market over recent months. Our writer is giving…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

This resurgent FTSE 100 passive income star now has a forecast dividend yield of 6.1%!

| Simon Watkins

This top-flight FTSE energy giant is forecast to generate a 6%+ dividend yield, which can provide investors with significant passive…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Meet the 10p penny stock that’s outperformed global stock markets this month!

| Mark Hartley

One little-known pharma penny stock has surged 530% this month, beating all other shares on UK and US stock markets.…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Down 25%, this undervalued FTSE share boasts a reliable, well-covered dividend yielding 5.4%

| Mark Hartley

With FTSE share prices rising, many big names now look overvalued with weak yields. But one FTSE share still offers…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

2 top UK growth stocks analysts say investors should buy in October

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at two stocks brokers think growth investors should look at in October. And he has a clear…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Could buying NIO stock at $7 be like investing in Tesla in 2015?

| Ben McPoland

This writer weighs up the bull and bear cases for considering NIO today. Up 50%+ already this year, might it…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in October?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at whether widespread warnings that we're heading for a stock market crash will come true. And explains…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: September’s lower-risk, higher-yield Share Advisor recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »