Down another 15% in September! Is Diageo now the best share to buy or the very worst?

Harvey Jones finds himself wondering whether the best share to buy in October is a FTSE 100 stock that has been given him a hard time for the last two years.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
British pound data

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

At the end of every month I check out the worst performer on the FTSE 100, and ask myself if it’s the best share to buy in the month ahead. As a contrarian investor, I like picking up bargains. But this approach can also be risky as troubled stocks can take a long time to turn around. Some never get there.

I was dismayed to discover that September’s worst performer is a stock I hold in my Self-Invested Personal Pension: spirits giant Diageo (LSE: DGE). It fell another 15% over the month and is now down 33% over 12 months and 55% over three years. There was no major company news in September, it just seems that investors are losing hope.

Fallen star

I remember when Diageo looked like a no-brainer buy-and-hold, with a portfolio of world-famous brands such as Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Baileys, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan. It still has those brands (and many more) but it’s been hammered by the cost-of-living squeeze, US tariffs and the trend among younger people to drink less.

Even those who bought after the first profit warning in late 2023 are hurting, as the stock slides and slides. Diageo still throws off plenty of cash, but share price growth is proving elusive.

Pressure on margins

Dividends have held up. The trailing yield has now climbed to 4.45%, and forecasts suggest something similar in the next couple of years. That’s twice as high as it was in Diageo’s glory growth era.

Debt of around £16bn looks chunky against today’s shrunken £39bn market cap. On 5 August, we learned that full-year operating profits had plunged 27.8% to $4.33bn, worsened by impairment charges and adverse currency swings. However, free cash flow did jump 17.6% to $2.74bn.

The price-to-earnings ratio is now below 15, compared to the mid-20s it often commanded in the past. That could tempt bargain hunters who value its brands and cash flow, and see this as a cyclical downswing that will be reversed in due course. But the business still has a lot to prove before sentiment shifts.

Recovery potential?

Broker forecasts are more optimistic than I am. The median one-year analyst target is 2,348p, which would mark an impressive 33% recovery from today’s 1,820p, with dividends on top. That feels a little bit like wishful thinking given the challenges facing the business. And I bet many of those forecasts were made before the September drop.

It’s darkest before the dawn and there’s brilliant comeback potential if Diageo can steady the ship. But with drinking habits changing and the global economy still weak, we can’t assume it will regain its former fizz any time soon. I’m still holding my shares, but it’s painful. After almost two years, I’d need a major rally just to break even.

I think investors might consider buying at this level, but only if they accept the Diageo share price could easily fall further. Is it the best share to consider or the worst? Who knows. It now looks suspiciously like a falling knife. I can see plenty more promising FTSE 100 shares to buy in October, and will focus my efforts on them.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

