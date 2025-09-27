Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Shares in this UK growth machine look undervalued to me

Shares in this UK growth machine look undervalued to me

When it comes to growth at a reasonable price, Stephen Wright thinks Bunzl might be one of the most attractive UK shares around at the moment.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) has an outstanding track record when it comes to growth. But shares in the UK distribution company have crashed almost 30% this year. 

The main reason is a profits warning in April, but there are already signs the business is starting to recover. And that’s why I’m looking to add to my investment again in October.

What’s been going on?

Bunzl’s a distributor of non-food consumables, which means things like disposable tableware and carrier bags. And the company has grown into a powerful operation via a series of acquisitions.

This can be a risky approach, but the FTSE 100 company’s done very well. As a result, revenues have almost doubled over the last 10 years while earnings per share are up 113%.

Things however, hit a bump in April when a shift to own-brand products resulted in the loss of a major customer, creating pressure on both sales and margins. And tariff uncertainty didn’t help.

In a difficult environment, Bunzl paused its share buyback programme to focus on strengthening its balance sheet. But it looks as though things are starting to get back on track.

Back in business?

Even the best businesses go through difficult times. What sets the best ones apart though, is their ability to recover and keep moving forwards – and this seems to be the case with Bunzl.

The firm’s most acute problems have been mostly connected to its US operations. But the company’s making moves to address this and it expects to see improvements this year. 

H1 operating margins were 6.6%, down from 8% last year. Management however, is expecting this to recover to almost 8% for the full year, which isn’t far below the 8.3% level achieved in 2024.

Free cash flows for 2025 are likely to be down on last year. But Bunzl’s already resumed its share buyback programme and with the stock where it is, I think that looks very interesting.

Long-term plans

The firm’s plan is to use around £700m to acquire other businesses. Investors are often suspicious of this as a growth strategy – and for good reasons – but not all deals are the same.

Acquisitions are riskiest when they’re either big (relative to the size of the buying company), or unconnected to the firm’s existing operations. But Bunzl has some advantages on both fronts.

A fragmented industry means the firm can find opportunities that don’t leave it overly exposed to any one deal. And it can focus on businesses that it can integrate into its existing network.

Even during a difficult six months, Bunzl announced deals in Spain and Mexico. But even if acquisition targets don’t present themselves, the company has a very attractive backup plan. 

Buybacks

If the firm can’t find attractive acquisition targets, the intention is to return the £700m to investors via share buybacks. And at today’s prices, that’s a 9% return.

Given this, I think the stock looks cheap at the moment. So rather than evaluating Bunzl as a risky bet on future growth, I see it as an undervalued opportunity. 

I’ve been steadily accumulating shares for a while now. And I’m happy to keep going in October.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Bunzl Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend giant bought back 126,498 of its own shares. But can it save the falling share price?

| Mark Hartley

As British American Tobacco continues its £1.1bn buyback, Mark Hartley questions whether it can give the FTSE 100 giant the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Greggs’ shares have turned £1,000 into £500. Here’s what hedge funds expect to happen next

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Owners of Greggs shares have had a very rough 12 months. And hedge fund data suggests things could be about…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

How much do you have to invest to target a second income of £23,809 a year?

| Stephen Wright

The power of compounding returns over time might mean investors looking for a second income can get better returns than…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Is IonQ a millionaire-maker growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of quantum computing firm IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) have absolutely rocketed over the past two years. Should I buy this growth…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Could Nvidia stock soar after ChatGPT investment?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock jumped after announcing plans up to $100bn (£73bn) in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, strengthening its role at the heart…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock might rocket 56%, according to City experts

| Ben McPoland

Our writer checks out a former penny stock that analysts reckon could head even higher, despite already surging nearly 700%…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

£20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I wouldn’t spend it

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks investors don't need to chase ultra-high-risk bets to target solid returns inside a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth shares to consider in October!

| Royston Wild

Rising gold and copper prices have driven these FTSE growth shares sharply higher in 2025. Here's why they could keep…

Read more »