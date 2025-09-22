Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this newly-promoted FTSE 100 share about to come back in fashion?

Is this newly-promoted FTSE 100 share about to come back in fashion?

After a year’s absence, Burberry has returned to the FTSE 100 share index. Could this give the recent recovery in its share price renewed momentum?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As of this morning (22 September), Burberry (LSE:BRBY) has become a FTSE 100 share again. It’s only been away for a year but investors have clearly seen enough over the past 12 months to convince them that the British icon is on the road to recovery.

Over the past three years, the group has suffered from a downturn in the luxury fashion market, including a reduction in spending by tourists visiting Europe. But under new leadership, Burberry is seeking to focus on — what it believes — are its core strengths of outerwear and scarves. It’s also seeking to highlight its ‘Britishness’.

Financial year (52 weeks ended)Adjusted diluted earnings per share (pence)
29.3.25(14.8)
30.3.2473.9
1.4.23122.5
2.4.2294.0
Source: company reports

A work in progress

As yet, the hoped-for turnaround hasn’t been seen in the numbers. In its most recent update — for the three months ended 28 June — the group reported a 6% fall in retail revenue compared to the same quarter in 2024.

Of concern, the group said like-for-like store sales were continuing to fall in the Asia Pacific region (-4%) and Greater China (-5%). However, the position was better in the Americas (+4%) and Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (+1%). It admitted that it was still in the “early stages” of a recovery.

Revenue by categoryFY22 (£m)FY23 (£m)FY24 (£m)FY25 (£m)
Accessories1,0171,1251,055841
Womenswear784867860718
Menswear807868842732
Childrenswear/Other177184149104
Licensing41506266
Total revenue2,8263,0942,9682,461
Source: company reports / financial years are for the 52 weeks ending the last week of March or the first week of April

Indeed, on 9 September, its share price fell 8.3% after Bloomberg reported “cautious comments” made by company representatives at an international conference. No further details were provided.

Even so, the group’s share price has recovered nearly 95% since its 52-week low and its return to the FTSE 100 feels appropriate for a company that’s been around since 1856.

Well received

By coincidence, to mark Burberry’s return to the Footsie, at 7pm tonight, it will be showcasing its autumn collection at London Fashion Week.

Early feedback on the group’s new designs has been encouraging. Commenting on the fashion legend’s £2,000+ trench coat, Vogue described it as an “investment buy” and said Burberry “is the iconic label, after all“. Cosmopolitan was also impressed: “No trench coat roundup would be complete without an appearance from Burberry, and while this belted number won’t come cheap, you will be left with a classic that can be worn for years to come.”

If that’s not enough, Melania Trump was wearing one when she stepped off Air Force One at Stansted Airport on Tuesday (16 September) evening.

In July, Citi raised its 12-month price target from £12.50 to £16 after the company said it was attracting new customers as well as experiencing a growing wholesale order book and enjoying better in-store conversion rates.

In August, RBC Capital said Burberry was its top choice in luxury due to its recovery potential. Its price target is £15.

The consensus of analysts is more cautious — they have an average of £13.40. This is around 20% higher than its current price.

But I think there are signs that a comeback is under way, albeit a relatively slow one. The fashion house has recently re-entered The Lyst Index of “hot” brands. Rankings are determined by global internet searches as well as social media mentions and engagement statistics.

Of course, there are no guarantees that the luxury market will pick up. However, I think Burberry’s brand is strong enough to come through this setback. That’s why I reckon it’s a stock worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Burberry Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, here’s how a stock market novice could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a lot of money to start buying shares? Not necessarily, as our writer explains. Here are some…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is 8% a realistic yield target for an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the passive income potential of owning high-yield shares in his ISA. But can he realistically expect a…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Prediction: this Nasdaq-listed AI stock will one day be Europe’s first $1trn company

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This Nasdaq-listed European stock is right at the heart of the AI revolution. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon sees a…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sold this stock after a 3,890% rise! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway knocked the ball out of the park by investing in this incredible growth stock 17 years…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

With analysts expecting annual dividend growth of around 7.5% on average over the next few years, are Tesco shares worth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Up 30% in 6 months, have I missed the boat on Meta stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong move in Meta stock recently but explains why the valuation is reasonable and could indicate…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years, this legendary FTSE 100 stock will be trading at significantly higher levels

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has been a brilliant performer over the long term. And Edward Sheldon believes it can deliver substantial…

Read more »