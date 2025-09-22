Down 51%, here are the latest Greggs share price forecasts for 2026

The Greggs share price is looking a bit shakier than just a couple of months ago, but could the stock secretly be sitting on explosive recovery potential?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The last 12 months have been pretty rough for Greggs’ (LSE:GRG) share price. A combination of slowing growth, softer trading conditions, rising costs and, subsequently, profit warnings has crushed the bakery chain’s market-cap in half. And with continued uncertainty on the horizon, institutional analysts have been revising their share price targets.

So what are the experts now projecting for Greggs’ shares for 2026? And could the recent weakness actually be a hidden buying opportunity?

Inspecting new price forecasts

As of mid-September, expert opinions about Greggs continue to be mixed, with some projecting that an enormous recovery is on the horizon. In contrast, others point to more trouble ahead. However, on average, analysts are projecting that the Greggs share price will reach 2,145p by this time next year.

Compared to where the stock’s trading today, that actually suggests a 38% potential gain could emerge in the next 12 months. Yet it’s also important to note that this forecast’s been revised down from around 2,391p in March. And that itself was another downward adjustment from an earlier projection of 2,927p.

In other words, experts are growing increasingly cautious. And if more bad news emerges for Greggs, another cut to today’s forecast could emerge, leaving investors disappointed.

Potential for a comeback

Despite the increasingly bearish sentiment, there are still several factors surrounding Greggs’ business that analysts are optimistic about.

The company continues to be a highly popular brand among British consumers, protecting and expanding its food-on-the-go market share. Management’s decision to expand Greggs’ digital presence also appears to be bearing fruit with its loyalty programme and partnerships with food delivery platforms (such as Just Eat and Uber Eats) opening new growth avenues.

At the same time, while the company’s definitely navigating a rough patch, the highly cash-generative nature of its business model means its balance sheet remains robust enough to service debt while also funding efficiency investments.

With that in mind, the stock certainly seems to hold some welcome recovery potential, especially since its price-to-earnings ratio now sits at just 11.1. That’s less than half the restaurant industry average of 23.7 and firmly below its long-term average of 20.3.

Time to buy?

The negative reaction that drove Greggs’ share price down, while understandable, seems to be a bit overblown. There’s no arguing that the company’s recent performance has been disappointing, but with management experimenting with new products and efficiency upgrades, the tide could start turning, opening the door to more positive momentum.

With that in mind, I think investors may want to take a closer look at this enterprise and research the recovery potential of the Greggs share price a bit further, although it’s not the only UK stock with recovery potential on my radar today.