Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 51%, here are the latest Greggs share price forecasts for 2026

Down 51%, here are the latest Greggs share price forecasts for 2026

The Greggs share price is looking a bit shakier than just a couple of months ago, but could the stock secretly be sitting on explosive recovery potential?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last 12 months have been pretty rough for Greggs’ (LSE:GRG) share price. A combination of slowing growth, softer trading conditions, rising costs and, subsequently, profit warnings has crushed the bakery chain’s market-cap in half. And with continued uncertainty on the horizon, institutional analysts have been revising their share price targets.

So what are the experts now projecting for Greggs’ shares for 2026? And could the recent weakness actually be a hidden buying opportunity?

Inspecting new price forecasts

As of mid-September, expert opinions about Greggs continue to be mixed, with some projecting that an enormous recovery is on the horizon. In contrast, others point to more trouble ahead. However, on average, analysts are projecting that the Greggs share price will reach 2,145p by this time next year.

Compared to where the stock’s trading today, that actually suggests a 38% potential gain could emerge in the next 12 months. Yet it’s also important to note that this forecast’s been revised down from around 2,391p in March. And that itself was another downward adjustment from an earlier projection of 2,927p.

In other words, experts are growing increasingly cautious. And if more bad news emerges for Greggs, another cut to today’s forecast could emerge, leaving investors disappointed.

Potential for a comeback

Despite the increasingly bearish sentiment, there are still several factors surrounding Greggs’ business that analysts are optimistic about.

The company continues to be a highly popular brand among British consumers, protecting and expanding its food-on-the-go market share. Management’s decision to expand Greggs’ digital presence also appears to be bearing fruit with its loyalty programme and partnerships with food delivery platforms (such as Just Eat and Uber Eats) opening new growth avenues.

At the same time, while the company’s definitely navigating a rough patch, the highly cash-generative nature of its business model means its balance sheet remains robust enough to service debt while also funding efficiency investments.

With that in mind, the stock certainly seems to hold some welcome recovery potential, especially since its price-to-earnings ratio now sits at just 11.1. That’s less than half the restaurant industry average of 23.7 and firmly below its long-term average of 20.3.

Time to buy?

The negative reaction that drove Greggs’ share price down, while understandable, seems to be a bit overblown. There’s no arguing that the company’s recent performance has been disappointing, but with management experimenting with new products and efficiency upgrades, the tide could start turning, opening the door to more positive momentum.

With that in mind, I think investors may want to take a closer look at this enterprise and research the recovery potential of the Greggs share price a bit further, although it’s not the only UK stock with recovery potential on my radar today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Where are the buying opportunities in today’s stock market?

| Stephen Wright

The shares known as the Magnificent Seven might look fully valued at the moment, but are there buying opportunities elsewhere…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a £1,500 monthly passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a dividend stock from the FTSE 250 that could contribute towards a sizeable passive income in retirement.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months Fresnillo and Glencore shares could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones backed the wrong horse when he bought Glencore shares, and is wishing he'd chosen FTSE 100 midas stock…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

Here’s the 3-year dividend forecast for Aviva shares

| Mark Hartley

Our writer examines analyst forecasts to see what kind of dividend he should expect his Aviva shares to be paying…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Dividend Shares

How much passive income could you make by investing £500 a month?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out some factors involved in trying to build up a reliable passive income over time, including being…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a £2,000 monthly second income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how large your Stocks and Shares ISA may need to be for a comfortable retirement -- and a top…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Here’s a strategy to build a £10,000 annual income from FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how someone who currently owns no dividend shares could target a five-figure annual passive income by…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

2 smart moves and 1 mistake when investing a SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Building long-term retirement wealth in a SIPP can be a powerful motivator for an investor. Our writer highlights some things…

Read more »