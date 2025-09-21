Member Login
Barclays vs Lloyds: which are the best shares to consider buying right now?

Barclays vs Lloyds: which are the best shares to consider buying right now?

Lloyds’ shares are doing well right now. But are they a better investment than Barclays? Edward Sheldon takes a look at how they compare.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

Barclays’ (LSE: BARC) and Lloyds’ (LSE: LLOY) shares have done well for investors lately. Fuelled by investor interest in cheap UK stocks, both have stormed higher in 2025.

Is one bank stock a better investment than the other today? Let’s take a look at the set-up for each and compare the two blue-chip bank stocks.

Opportunities and risks

Before looking at valuation metrics and dividend yields, I think it’s worth looking at the business models of each. Because this will provide some insight into the opportunities and risks for each institution.

Today, Barclays is quite a diversified organisation. Not only does it offer traditional banking services (both in the UK and the US) but it also does investment banking, trading, and wealth management.

I believe this diversified model could throw up some decent opportunities for the group in the years ahead. With interest rates coming down, capital markets activity could pick up, boosting the investment banking division. Meanwhile, with equity and fixed income markets likely to remain volatile due to the political backdrop, there should be plenty of opportunities for Barclays’ traders.

Of course, this diversified model could be a bit of a double-edged sword. Because there’s always the risk of losses arising from movements in market prices. Overall though, I see it as an advantage.

Turning to Lloyds, it’s far more of a ‘vanilla’ banking institution. Most of its focus is on traditional banking services such as borrowing and lending and commercial banking. Meanwhile, it’s a very UK-centric bank.

For me, the high level of UK exposure‘s a risk. Because the UK economy isn’t exactly firing on all cylinders right now (the International Monetary Fund expects UK GDP growth of just 1.2% this year versus 3.3% for the US and 3% globally). However, sometimes a simple business model can pay off.

Which bank’s cheaper?

Moving on to valuations, analysts expect earnings per share (EPS) of 41.9p this year and 51.2p next for Barclays. So at today’s share price of 382p, we have price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of 9.1 and 7.5.

As for Lloyds, analysts expect EPS of 7.48p and 9.55p. Therefore, at the current share price of 83p, we have P/E ratios of 11.1 and 8.7.

So right now, Barclays looks a fair bit cheaper than Lloyds.

Which has the highest yield?

Finally, turning to dividends, Barclays is expected to pay out 8.95p per share in income for 2025. That puts the yield at 2.3%.

Lloyds’ yield is quite a bit higher than this. Analysts expect a payout of 3.6p per share here, putting the yield at 4.3%.

My pick of the two

I have to point out that ‘the best’ when buying shares can be very subjective. But putting this all together, my personal pick of the two bank stocks is Barclays. While it doesn’t have the best yield, the stock looks cheap and I see plenty of opportunities for growth ahead.

In my view, it’s worth considering as a value play today.


Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

