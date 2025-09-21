Lloyds’ shares are doing well right now. But are they a better investment than Barclays? Edward Sheldon takes a look at how they compare.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Barclays vs Lloyds: which are the best shares to consider buying right now?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Barclays’ (LSE: BARC) and Lloyds’ (LSE: LLOY) shares have done well for investors lately. Fuelled by investor interest in cheap UK stocks, both have stormed higher in 2025.

Is one bank stock a better investment than the other today? Let’s take a look at the set-up for each and compare the two blue-chip bank stocks.

Opportunities and risks

Before looking at valuation metrics and dividend yields, I think it’s worth looking at the business models of each. Because this will provide some insight into the opportunities and risks for each institution.

Today, Barclays is quite a diversified organisation. Not only does it offer traditional banking services (both in the UK and the US) but it also does investment banking, trading, and wealth management.

I believe this diversified model could throw up some decent opportunities for the group in the years ahead. With interest rates coming down, capital markets activity could pick up, boosting the investment banking division. Meanwhile, with equity and fixed income markets likely to remain volatile due to the political backdrop, there should be plenty of opportunities for Barclays’ traders.

Of course, this diversified model could be a bit of a double-edged sword. Because there’s always the risk of losses arising from movements in market prices. Overall though, I see it as an advantage.

Turning to Lloyds, it’s far more of a ‘vanilla’ banking institution. Most of its focus is on traditional banking services such as borrowing and lending and commercial banking. Meanwhile, it’s a very UK-centric bank.

For me, the high level of UK exposure‘s a risk. Because the UK economy isn’t exactly firing on all cylinders right now (the International Monetary Fund expects UK GDP growth of just 1.2% this year versus 3.3% for the US and 3% globally). However, sometimes a simple business model can pay off.

Which bank’s cheaper?

Moving on to valuations, analysts expect earnings per share (EPS) of 41.9p this year and 51.2p next for Barclays. So at today’s share price of 382p, we have price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of 9.1 and 7.5.

As for Lloyds, analysts expect EPS of 7.48p and 9.55p. Therefore, at the current share price of 83p, we have P/E ratios of 11.1 and 8.7.

So right now, Barclays looks a fair bit cheaper than Lloyds.

Which has the highest yield?

Finally, turning to dividends, Barclays is expected to pay out 8.95p per share in income for 2025. That puts the yield at 2.3%.

Lloyds’ yield is quite a bit higher than this. Analysts expect a payout of 3.6p per share here, putting the yield at 4.3%.

My pick of the two

I have to point out that ‘the best’ when buying shares can be very subjective. But putting this all together, my personal pick of the two bank stocks is Barclays. While it doesn’t have the best yield, the stock looks cheap and I see plenty of opportunities for growth ahead.

In my view, it’s worth considering as a value play today.