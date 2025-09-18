Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the Next share price dips on H1 results, is it a chance to buy?

As the Next share price dips on H1 results, is it a chance to buy?

The Next share price has had a strong few years, but the company just cautioned us about the outlook for the UK retail economy.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Next (LSE: NXT) share price dipped 5% early Thursday (18 September), even though solid first-half results came in largely as expected.

The company sounded a few notes of caution, however, and that seems to lie behind the market’s lack of enthusiasm.

The group saw total product sales, UK plus international, rising 12.5% compared to the first half last year. UK online sales outstripped in-store sales by three to one. But store sales still gained 3.7%, so maybe bricks-and-mortar isn’t dead after all.

Total group revenue rose 10%, with statutory profit before tax up 17.8% to £509m. The company declared an interim dividend of 87p per share, up 16% from last year. Its £470m in share buybacks over the year should help boost per-share measures.

This all sounds positive, but Next didn’t upgrade its full-year outlook. It kept full-price sales guidance at £5.4bn, up 7.5%, with profit before tax up 9.3% at £1.1bn.

I tend to see a company reiterating its upbeat full-year expectations as a good thing. But warnings about the UK economic outlook took the shine off it.

Reasons to be cautious

The report suggested we should temper our enthusiasm about this strong first half. It was, the company said, boosted by “favourable weather and competitor disruption.

The update added: “The medium to long-term outlook for the UK economy does not look favourable.” What might go wrong? Take your pick from “declining job opportunities, new regulation that erodes competitiveness, government spending commitments that are beyond its means, and a rising tax burden that undermines national productivity.

I guess that makes a refreshing change from so many companies that go out of their way to paint their futures as being as rosy as possible. And I think the Next board has had its fingers firmly on the pulse of the UK retail economy better than most for years. The directors are the people worth listening to.

Buy or avoid?

Still, I’ve always liked companies that underpromise and overdeliver. And Next has an impressive track record of doing just that. It’s important to avoid being too enthusiastic about companies we like and failing to fully appreciate their challenges. But I still put Next among those most likely to continue to lead this sector in the coming years.

The question for me is whether there’s sufficient safety margin in today’s valuation to justify the current Next share price. Forecasts — which were already essentially in line with the restated company guidance — put the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 17. And by 2027, if they’re right it could come down, but only as far as 15.

In better economic times, I’d see that as fine. And I do think investors should consider buying Next as a leader in its business.

But I also suspect it might be wise to hold off considering the sector as a whole, and waiting to see how the whole fashion retail business copes with the next few years.

Me? I’ve often been tempted by Next. But I’ll wait until we see how the second half goes.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in just 12 months Aviva and Tesco shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hails a strong performance from both Aviva and Tesco shares, but questions whether these FTSE 100 stocks can…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

These 2 UK shares priced at under £1 offer huge 10%+ dividends

| Alan Oscroft

Double-digit dividend yields from these depressed UK shares aren't guaranteed. But they're big enough to be worth a closer look.

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the dirt cheap BT share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

After a strong run, the BT share price still looks pretty good value, says Harvey Jones. But can the FTSE…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This forgotten FTSE 250 defence stock trails Babcock and BAE Systems shares. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Defence shares have been rising across the board but some have been rising faster than others. Harvey Jones thinks this…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

These 5 investment trusts yield over 5%!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at a handful of investment trusts that each have a dividend yield north of 5%. So what…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is now just the right time to consider Wizz Air that’s 74% below fair value with its share price down 30% from March?

| Simon Watkins

Wizz Air’s share price is still down from the continued grounding of some of its planes, but a ratings upgrade…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

With a pivot to Europe away from the UK, are shares in this FTSE 250 smart travel tech firm about to soar?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 AI-driven travel giant is refocusing on the huge, liberalised European market as the UK centralises its own,…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

3 overlooked small-caps paying juicy dividends for a second income

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at three small-cap UK shares with attractive dividend yields. Could these overlooked names help build a reliable…

Read more »