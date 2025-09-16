Member Login
This brokerage looks set for the FTSE 100

Investors are always keen to see which companies will gain promotion to the FTSE 100. This UK-based brokerage could be next to make the move.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is made up of the largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange by market capitalisation, including big names such as Shell, HSBC, AstraZeneca, BP, and Unilever.

However, not every giant qualifies — some, such as Carnival, remain excluded despite size due to other requirements like primary London listing, liquidity, or nationality status. As of September, recent additions include Burberry and Metlen Energy & Metals while Taylor Wimpey and Unite Group have exited.

So who’s next to join the blue-chip grouping? Well, one company that’s knocking on the door in terms of market-cap is IG Group (LSE:IGG) — the UK brokerage and trading platform. At the moment it has a market-cap of exactly £4bn. That makes it the 97th largest listed company in the UK.

Companies in the FTSE 250 are automatically promoted to the FTSE 100 if, at the reshuffle’s close, they rank among the 90 largest London-listed firms by market value. So it’s close to automatic promotion, but not quite there yet.

Could IG Group push higher?

The big question is whether IG Group could push higher and gain automatic promotion. The consensus of analysts covering the stock believe IG Group shares are undervalued and suggest the fair value is 10% higher. This would actually make it the 90th largest company on the exchange.

I quite like IG shares, primarily due to their attractive valuation relative to expected growth. The price-to-earnings ratio remains low over the forecast period — 11.1 times in 2026, 10.5 times in 2027, and 9.3 times in 2028.

A key strength is the company’s exceptionally strong net cash position. As of 2025, IG Group holds £556.7m in net cash, with forecasts showing a continued surplus of £674m in 2026, £759.9m in 2027, and £828.4m in 2028.

This balance sheet strength reduces financial risk, supports dividend sustainability, and provides flexibility for strategic opportunities. What’s more, the stock offers a 4.2% dividend yield.

The problem is, the next quarterly promotion opportunity is Friday (19 September). There’s unlikely to be enough catalysts to push the stock into promotion territory by then.

The bottom line

IG Group posted strong full-year results, with adjusted pre-tax profit up 17% to £535.8m and revenue rising 9% to £1.08bn. This is underpinned by supportive market conditions and higher revenue per customer.

Meanwhile, active customer numbers surged 137% to 820,000 following the acquisition of Freetrade, with organic growth of 5% to 362,800. Freetrade contributed £4.8m to group revenue in the two months since completion.

However, like any investment there are risks. Results remain sensitive to market conditions and trading activity. This can prove an issue in the UK where investing appetite isn’t as strong as it could be. What’s more, this is a competitive space and must innovate to maintain momentum.

Nonetheless, it’s a stock on my watchlist and I definitely believe it’s worth considering. Noting the above, I think it’s fair to say that IG Group offers a compelling blend of value, growth and income.

It could also push higher if it does gain promotion to the FTSE 100, as index-tracking funds would need to buy the stock, potentially increasing demand and supporting the share price.


