Here’s a 5-stock FTSE 100 portfolio to consider to target a £1k monthly passive income

Discover one way to aim for a £1k month dividend income — and a FTSE 100 share I think demands serious attention right now.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100‘s one of the best places in my opinion to buy passive income stocks. The UK’s blue-chip share index is packed with stocks whose robust balance sheets, market-leading positions and diverse revenue streams make them great candidates for long-lasting dividend income.

The Footsie‘s enjoyed strong gains over the last year. This has in turn pulled the index’s forward dividend yield down to 3.2%. That’s at the lower end of the 3-4% long-term average investors have enjoyed.

But that’s still far higher than other global share indices. And what’s more, investors can still get far higher yields than this by selecting some choice individual shares.

Here, I’ll show you how investors could make a £1,000 monthly passive income with a portfolio of FTSE-listed dividend shares.

A 5-star portfolio

Currently, some of the FTSE 100’s highest dividend shares operate in the financial services sector. The three I’m choosing for our mini portfolio are Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), Phoenix Group and Aviva.

Legal & General shares currently offer the highest dividend yield among this grouping, at 9%. Phoenix follows hot on its heels with an 8.5% yield. Aviva’s lower but still offers a tasty 5.5%.

Each of these businesses are market leaders and generate substantial amounts of cash they can distribute to shareholders. They also have excellent long-term growth potential as ageing populations and growing engagement in financial planning drive product demand.

The other companies our five-share dividend portfolio are packaging manufacturer Mondi — which stands to gain from the e-commerce boom — and defensive share National Grid. These shares yield 6.1% and 5.5% respectively.

Heroic performance

Legal & General’s one of the FTSE 100’s true dividend heroes, in my view. And that’s not just because of its enormous, near-double-digit dividend yield.

It’s raised annual dividends almost every year since the Great Financial Crisis. The only exception was in 2020 when it froze dividends during the pandemic. And even then, it performed better than many other blue-chips that slashed or cancelled dividends.

Legal & General has been one of the FTSE 100's greatest dividend growers
Source: dividenddata.co.uk

Like other financial services providers, earnings are highly sensitive to broader economic conditions. And right now the outlook remains uncertain as inflation rises and the economy splutters.

Encouragingly however, Legal & General has demonstrated resilience in this environment, with underlying operating profit climbing 6% in the first half It’s also well capitalised to help it weather any volatility and keep paying large and growing dividends. Its Solvency II ratio was 217% as of June.

A top FTSE portfolio

Of course, there are threats facing each of the five dividend stocks I’ve chosen. Dividends at Aviva and Phoenix could disappoint if consumer spending weakens. They could too at Mondi, which is also vulnerable to trade tariffs. National Grid’s dividends may come under pressure if capital expenditure balloons.

But I still think the average 6.9% dividend yield makes this mini portfolio worth consideration. A £174,000 fund, with equal sums invested across the five shares, this could generate a monthly passive income of £1,000.

That’s not a small sum. But someone could hit this target with a £500 monthly investment in just over 15 years, assuming an average annual return of 8%.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

