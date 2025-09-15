Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 4 reasons why I’m avoiding Lloyds shares like the plague!

4 reasons why I’m avoiding Lloyds shares like the plague!

Despite its breathtaking momentum Royston Wild thinks Lloyds shares carry too much risk right now. Here’s why he’s avoiding the FTSE bank.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Lloyds Bank (LSE:LLOY) shares have risen by an impressive 43% in value in the last year. Over the past three they’re now up 80%.

That’s an undeniably impressive rise — the FTSE 100 has risen a far more modest 13% over a 12-month horizon. And it’s all the more remarkable, in my opinion at least, given the Black Horse Bank’s mediocre investment prospects.

Here are four reasons why I’m steering well clear of Lloyds shares today.

1. Weak growth

Banks are highly sensitive to broader economic conditions. During tough times, revenues can fall or stagnate and bad loans spring higher.

So latest British GDP data on Friday (12 September) bodes badly for high street banks. This showed the economy with zero growth in July, while three-month GDP growth also continued to slow on a three-month basis.

Cooling UK GDP could put pressure on Lloyds shares
Source: Office for National Statistics

Unlike other Footsie banks like Barclays and HSBC, Lloyds doesn’t have significant overseas exposure to offset increasing strains at home and grow profits.

2. Interest rate uncertainty

In this tough economic climate, the Bank of England (BoE) could step in and cut interest rates to stimulate Britain’s economy. This would be bad news by putting further strain on retail bank’s wafer-thin margins (Lloyds’ was a thin 3.04% according to latest financials).

On the other hand, signs of rising inflation could stay the central bank’s hand. But uncertainty over BoE policy still creates another risk for investors to consider.

3. High taxes

Big banks like Lloyds also faces a potential tax raid in November when the government announced its next Budget. Think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) thinks a windfall tax could sap as much as £8bn a year from banks’ profits.

This would increase already significant tax bills for the industry. According to Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan, UK banks effectively pay a total tax rate of around 46%. That’s significantly higher than the 28% rate on US banks, and 29%-39% for those in the European Union.

4. Mounting competition

The threat from challenger banks to the established operators is severe and growing. These nimbler, digital-led operators are putting revenues and margins under threat as they expand their product ranges. And industry regulations are evolving on issues like capital requirements and reporting to give smaller operators a boost.

Lloyds has significant brand power that’s helping to neuter these competitive dangers. It also has extremely deep pockets it can utilise to fight back and grow earnings (it’s currently closing in on a £120m deal for digital payments specialist Curve). But the outlook remains tough.

A FTSE 100 share to avoid?

I could be wrong but my view is that none of these severe threats are reflected in Lloyds’ current high valuation.

Its recent share price boom means its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 11.1 times, above its five-year average and peers such as NatWest (8.8 times), HSBC (10 times), Barclays (9.1 times) and Standard Chartered (9.5 times).

This valuation also fails to reflect the superior growth prospects some of these banks have, whether that’s down to international exposure or presence in investment banking.

I fear that Lloyds’ share price ascent is hard to justify, leaving it open to a potential correction. So I’m happy to avoid the bank’s shares and look for other shares to buy.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Landlady greets regular at real ale pub
Investing Articles

Are Diageo shares turning into the next British American Tobacco?

| Harvey Jones

Diageo shares face two existential issues, but Harvey Jones thinks the FTSE 100 spirits giant could survive by behaving more…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Dividend Shares

This juicy investment trust offers a 6.7% dividend yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why an investment trust that primarily has a portfolio of high-yield bonds has caught his eye in…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
US Stock

Tesla stock rocketed 11% higher last week. Here’s what’s going on

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Telsa stock shot higher last week but also explains that risks in the background could start…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 soaring UK shares to consider buying for the rest of 2025 (and beyond)!

| Royston Wild

Discover two UK shares whose prices have risen 47% or more so far this year -- and why our writer…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Here’s how many NatWest shares it takes to earn a £1,000 a year second income

| Stephen Wright

NatWest's bought back around 25% of its outstanding shares over the last five years. Here’s what that means in terms…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Here’s how ISA investors could target a comfortable retirement with dividend shares

| Royston Wild

Discover how much an individual may need to live comfortably in later life -- and a FTSE 100 share that…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer is fully back in business after its cyberattack. Does its sub-£4 share price look an unmissable bargain to me?

| Simon Watkins

Marks and Spencer’s share price is still being penalised for a cyberattack with which it has already dealt. Consequently, it…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more of this superb 7.9%-dividend yield FTSE gem after H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

This perennial FTSE 100 dividend gem is still delivering a terrific yield, with strong earnings growth prospects and a very…

Read more »