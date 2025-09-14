Member Login
See what £10,000 invested in BAE Systems and Babcock shares 5 years ago is worth today

See what £10,000 invested in BAE Systems and Babcock shares 5 years ago is worth today

Harvey Jones reveals the huge sums investors have made from BAE Systems shares and fellow FTSE 100 defence stock Babcock. What does the future hold?

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE Systems (LSE: BA) shares are on a roll and they’re not alone. Another defence stock, Babcock International (LSE: BAB), is also continuing its dizzying ascent. They’re up 14.6% and 18.8% over the last month, compared to growth of just 1.18% across the FTSE 100.

Over the past year, BAE is up 50% and Babcock 143%. The driver is obvious. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising tensions in the Middle East, and concerns over China, the so-called peace dividend has gone. Western governments are scrambling to boost their defence spending and these companies are reaping the benefits.

Winning FTSE 100 sector

BAE’s Q1 results, published on 30 July, revealed “another strong half” with sales up 11% to £14.6bn and full-year guidance hiked. The order intake dipped slightly, but the backlog remains huge at £75.4bn.

Babcock’s full-year numbers, published on 25 June, were also impressive. Revenue rose 10% to £4.83bn and operating profit surged to £362.9m. The contract backlog stands at £10.4bn and the board backed a £200m share buyback with bullish talk of a “new era for defence”.

The sector also got a lift on 1 September when Norway announced £10bn for UK-built warships, with similar expected from Denmark and Sweden. That’s particularly good news for Babcock, which produces the Type-31 frigates. With hopes of a quick peace deal in Ukraine sadly fading, the order books may keep swelling.

Risks worth noting

Of course, no boom is risk-free. European governments are strapped for cash and may struggle to honour promises. Investors have also become used to giant pipelines, and even a modest slowdown could unsettle them.

Valuations are another concern. BAE trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4, while Babcock sits around 22.5. BAE’s is particularly steep, leaving little room for disappointment. Cost overruns are another hazard. Babcock has already taken a £90m provision on a Royal Navy contract, showing how complex these projects can be.

Yet the potential remains vast. BAE reckons its key markets are worth $1.75trn a year, so there’s still plenty of room to grow.

Five years of stellar gains

The long-term returns are breathtaking. Since September 2020, BAE shares have soared around 290%. That would have turned a £10,000 stake into £39,000. Babcock has done even better, up 390%, transforming the same investment into £49,000. Dividends would have added another layer of joy.

BAE’s trailing yield looks low at just 1.5%, but that’s largely due to the roaring share price with the board raising payouts by more than 5% a year on average for a decade. Babcock’s yield is slimmer at 0.5%, after cutting payouts between 2019 and 2022, but they’re climbing again. The dividend was restored at 5p in 2024, and raised 30% to 6.5p this year.

Analysts see modest growth from here, with BAE’s 12-month target at 2,115p and Babcock’s at 1,257p. That implies rises of just under 7% and 9%, respectively. Quite a dip following recent stellar returns.

After such a strong run, risks are clear. If global tensions ease as we all hope they will, these shares could lose their shine. But in today’s climate, I think investors might consider buying either of them as part of a balanced portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

