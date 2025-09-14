Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 stocks that analysts upgraded this week

2 FTSE 100 stocks that analysts upgraded this week

With the FTSE 100 close to all-time highs, Stephen Wright looks at two stocks that have been generating positive attention from brokers recently.

Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When analysts revise their view of a stock upwards, it can often be a good sign for the share price. And a couple of FTSE 100 shares were on the receiving end of upgrades this week.

One is Anglo American (LSE:AAL), which recently announced a major structural change. The other is Compass Group (LSE:CPG), which I’ve had a positive view of for some time.

Anglo American

On Tuesday (9 September), Anglo American announced plans to merge with Canadian miner Teck Resources. The stock is up 12% this week and analysts at Berenberg have upgraded it as a result.

Not by much – the bank still sees the stock as a Hold, but that’s an improvement on its previous Sell rating. And the £23 price target is above the current share price.

The advantages of the move are clear. Anglo American has been looking to focus on its copper, iron ore, and crop nutrients divisions and exit platinum, diamonds, and coal.

When it comes to mining, the biggest advantage a company can have is lower production costs. Joining forces with Teck should help on this front. But there are risks.

So far, the firm’s moves have come at the wrong time. Its shift has come at a time when hybrid cars (which use a lot of platinum) are winning over electric vehicles (which are more copper-intensive).

The risk with focusing on copper is that the energy transition takes longer than anticipated. But lower costs can only be a good thing, so I have the stock on my watch list for the future.

Compass Group

Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Compass Group to Buy on Thursday (11 September). And their £29 price target is 10% above the current share price. 

The bank’s previous Hold rating was based on recent weakness in the European travel and leisure market. But it also thinks companies with strong business models might still be attractive.

I agree with this – and Compass fits the bill. The contract caterer uses its scale to negotiate lower prices from suppliers and it uses this to provide value to customers that rivals can’t match.

A key part of the firm’s growth strategy is acquisitions. This helps it achieve those economies of scale that are so important to its competitive position, but it does bring risks. 

Buying other businesses brings a risk of overpaying and this is something investors can’t ignore. And the stock isn’t exactly cheap after catching a boost from the Deutsche upgrade.

That’s why I’m keeping my eye on Compass. The firm has a strong position in a durable industry and this could be a valuable combination for investors.

Analyst upgrades

Both Anglo American and Compass Group have a mixture of Buy and Hold ratings from analysts right now. That means there’s scope for future upgrades, which could see them gather momentum.

This is something investors should pay attention to. But what matters most in both cases is the underlying business and its future prospects. 

I think Anglo’s strategic shift has been unfortunately timed, but it looks like a good long-term move. And Compass has what looks to me to be an extremely durable competitive strength. 

That’s why I’m following both closely. But I’m looking to be patient and wait for my opportunity, rather than rushing in too soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Compass Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

