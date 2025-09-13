Member Login
Here's the second income that could be earned buying 1,000 shares in Tesco

Here’s the second income that could be earned buying 1,000 shares in Tesco

Could investing in Tesco earn someone a handy second income? Our writer weighs some pros and cons — and an alternative approach.

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Female Tesco employee holding produce crate

Image source: Tesco plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Buying dividend shares is one way to build a second income.

How chunky that income might be depends on multiple factors, such as how much is invested, in which shares and for how long.

Every little helps

As an example, consider Tesco (LSE: TSCO).

It really is a household name — there is likely at least something bought from Tesco in the majority of British homes. Demand for groceries is resilient even in a tough economy and Tesco is the nation’s largest grocer by some distance.

That makes for a profitable business. Tesco uses some of those profits to fund a dividend for shareholders.

At the moment, that dividend is 13.7p per share. So if an investor bought 1,000 Tesco shares today, they would hopefully earn £137 in dividends per year.

Dividend growth potential

In fact, they may earn more. Tesco has grown its dividend per share each year for several years and could continue doing so.

But dividends are never guaranteed. Tesco cancelled its dividend in 2014 and did not reinstate it for three years.

That was due to an accounting scandal, now a distant memory. But more mundane risks also pose threats to dividends. For example, tough competition on the high street could see supermarkets’ profit margins being squeezed.

The role of yield

That is not the main reason I do not own Tesco shares, however. At the right price, I would happily invest – but I think the share looks expensive.

It sells for around £4.38 per share. So to earn that £137 second income from Tesco shares, an investor would need to put in around £4,380.

That equates to a dividend yield of 3.1%, a bit below the FTSE 100 average. By buying a higher-yielding share, an investor could earn the same second income but spend less.

Quality matters

Just buying a share because of its yield, however, can be dangerous. Remember – dividends are never guaranteed to last.

Still, there are some well-known businesses that also offer high yields.

Take B&M (LSE: BME), for instance.

Its dividend yield is 6.2%. That is double Tesco’s yield, meaning an investor could spend half the money and still target the same second income from B&M shares he would otherwise earn putting the full amount into Tesco shares.

B&M looks cheaper too: its price-to-earnings ratio is 8, whereas Tesco’s is 19.

But while Tesco’s share price has grown 57% over the past five years, B&M has fallen 48%.

From a value investor’s perspective, that might make it look attractive and worth considering. After all, B&M has a proven business model, large customer base and strong value proposition.

But such a fall could potentially be a warning signal. B&M has been struggling with its fast-moving consumer goods sales. That might be a sign of a wider malaise, if customers are preferring to shop elsewhere.

Still, I have bought B&M shares and plan to hold them in the hope not only of the second income prospects but also potentially share price improvement.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in B&M European Value. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

