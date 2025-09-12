Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is there an income opportunity in this undervalued £138m stock with a 13% dividend yield?

Is there an income opportunity in this undervalued £138m stock with a 13% dividend yield?

Mark Hartley explores whether Doric Nimrod Air 3’s huge 13% dividend yield and unique aircraft-leasing model make it a stock worth considering.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

When hunting for undervalued dividend stocks, I occasionally come across some unusual businesses with surprisingly high yields. Every so often, one jumps out as especially intriguing. This week that stock is Doric Nimrod Air 3 (LSE: DNA3).

The company’s business model seems relatively straightforward, although it’s not something I’ve encountered before. It buys aircraft, leases them to airlines (in this case Emirates), and eventually sells them on. 

That structure was severely tested during the pandemic when all air traffic ground to a halt and the company fell into the red. But the turnaround since then has been impressive. 

Return on equity‘s (ROE) surged from a painful -54.3% in March 2020 to 41.5% in March this year. Meanwhile, the share price has climbed 87.7% in the past five years.

The dividend story

For investors chasing income, the real attraction here is the dividend yield. Currently, the company offers a massive 13% yield — the kind of number that immediately sparks interest. 

What’s more, it’s not a recent gimmick. The company’s paid dividends consistently for the last eight years. Coverage looks reassuring too, with a payout ratio of 38.4% and cash coverage of 3.9 times. That suggests payments aren’t being stretched to breaking point.

The next dividend’s expected to go ex in around a month and should be paid in two months’ time. For anyone looking for near-term income, that’s a tempting timeline. 

Of course, investors should always remember that historic payouts don’t guarantee future ones, but Doric’s record is certainly stronger than many other small-caps promising high yields.

Valuation and financials

On the balance sheet front, things look surprisingly clean. There’s no debt weighing the company down and liabilities are minimal. At a market capitalisation of just £138m, this is firmly in small-cap territory. That size brings both opportunities and risks. 

Valuation-wise, it has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 3, leaving plenty of scope for growth if the business expands. On the other, small-caps can be far more volatile, with liquidity issues making it harder to buy or sell shares in bulk.

The company’s business model’s also simple to the point of fragility. It depends heavily on the ongoing success of a single airline partner and a single type of aircraft. Any interruption to air travel — whether from economic downturns, geopolitical issues or health crises — could seriously impact lease payments. There’s also no guarantee that Emirates will renew its leases once they expire.

My verdict

So where does that leave Doric Nimrod Air 3? On the one hand, it’s not the most secure or diversified business out there. Reliance on a narrow revenue stream and limited liquidity make it a riskier prospect than most. On the other hand, the company’s delivered reliable dividends for nearly a decade and the current 13% yield is hard to ignore.

Overall, I think it’s an intriguing stock to consider for income investors, but only as a small position in a diversified portfolio. Picking up a few shares at low cost could deliver some decent passive income — provided investors are comfortable with the risks.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

If you invest £2,000 a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s how much money you could have by 2050

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the long run, a Stocks and Shares ISA can turn small amounts of money into large sums with a…

Read more »

Branch of NatWest bank
Investing Articles

Despite the NatWest share price rising 58% in a year, the stock’s still yielding 4.8%

| James Beard

The NatWest share price is higher than before it went ex-dividend in August. Today (12 September), eligible shareholders will receive…

Read more »

Diverse children studying outdoors
Investing Articles

The ‘sleep easy’ portfolio? 5 FTSE dividend stocks that have never missed a payment in 20 years

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at five FTSE dividend shares that haven’t missed a payment in two decades, with a deep dive…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

14% dividend yield! Will investors regret not buying this AI passive income stock?

| Stephen Wright

Sometimes, passive income opportunities that look too good to be true often are. But other times, investors need to be…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

7.9% dividend yield! Is this one of the best FTSE 250 stocks for passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

Constructing a portfolio of high-yielding, passive income-generating stocks remains this writer’s preferred way of building wealth. Here's one of his…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I won’t touch Lloyds’ shares with a bargepole

| James Beard

Our writer doesn’t want to buy Lloyds shares even though the bank’s stock has been one of the best performers…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Here’s how to start an ISA from scratch for a child

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how parents can leverage the power of a Stocks and Shares ISA to build wealth for…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

1 top S&P 500 stock to consider buying on a 31% dip

| Ben McPoland

Investors are worried that this S&P 500 stock may become a loser in the age of AI. But if it…

Read more »