Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Despite the NatWest share price rising 58% in a year, the stock’s still yielding 4.8%

Despite the NatWest share price rising 58% in a year, the stock’s still yielding 4.8%

The NatWest share price is higher than before it went ex-dividend in August. Today (12 September), eligible shareholders will receive the interim payout.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Branch of NatWest bank

Image source: NatWest Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

On 7 August, the NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) share price went ex-dividend. This means those holding the bank’s stock before this date are entitled to receive the interim dividend of 9.5p a share, which was paid today (12 September). Add this to the final payout for 2024 of 15.5p and the stock’s yielding an impressive 4.8%. This puts it in the top fifth of FTSE 100 dividend shares.

As an added bonus, the stock’s now changing hands for 2.3% more than just before it went ex-dividend. It’s a win-win for shareholders.

More to come

However, analysts are predicting things will get even better for income investors. Over the next three years, they’re expecting dividends of 29p (2025), 32.7p (2026) and 36.5p (2027). If they’re right, this pushes the forward (2027) yield up to an impressive 7%.

They’re also predicting share buybacks of around £1.6bn-£1.7bn a year. Although — to be honest — if I was shareholder, I’d rather have the cash in my hand. However, for its above-average payout, income investors could consider the shares.

But there are never any guarantees when it comes to dividends, especially in the banking sector where earnings can be volatile.

A doubled-edged sword

Although higher interest rates are, generally speaking, likely to improve NatWest’s net interest margin, they also create another potential problem.

Higher borrowing costs increase the risk of loan defaults and losses to the bank. And with its exposure to the domestic economy – at the end of 2024, 90% of its loans were to UK individuals and businesses – it would be particularly vulnerable to an economic downturn here.

The potential impact of this can be seen by comparing the impairment charges in its 2020 and 2024 accounts. In the first year of the pandemic, the bank increased its provision for bad loans by £3.2bn. Last year, it booked a cost of £359m. Okay, I’m not predicting anything as bad as five years ago, but any slowdown in the economy is likely to have an impact on the bank’s earnings.

Also, its profit could be further damaged by the imposition of a windfall tax — or other levy — as it looks as though the chancellor needs to find additional sources of revenue to balance the nation’s books. We won’t know until November whether Rachel Reeves decides to follow the advice of a number of prominent think-tanks and pressure groups. But it remains a risk.

Not cheap

When it comes to valuation, NatWest has the second-highest price-to-earnings ratio of any FTSE 100 bank. Its price-to-book ratio is the joint highest. This is a concern to me — especially given its reliance on the UK – which means I’m not interested in taking a stake at the moment.

StockPrice-to-earnings ratioPrice-to-book ratio
Lloyds Banking Group12.31.0
NatWest Group8.51.1
Barclays8.40.7
Standard Chartered7.00.6
HSBC6.80.9
Average8.60.9
Source: London Stock Exchange Group at 11 September

Although I like the bank’s generous dividend, I fear the recent share price rally – it’s up 58% since September 2024 and it’s risen 375% over the past five years – means it’s no longer the bargain it once was.

Personally, I think there are better opportunities elsewhere.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Beard has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

If you invest £2,000 a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s how much money you could have by 2050

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the long run, a Stocks and Shares ISA can turn small amounts of money into large sums with a…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Is there an income opportunity in this undervalued £138m stock with a 13% dividend yield?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores whether Doric Nimrod Air 3’s huge 13% dividend yield and unique aircraft-leasing model make it a stock…

Read more »

Diverse children studying outdoors
Investing Articles

The ‘sleep easy’ portfolio? 5 FTSE dividend stocks that have never missed a payment in 20 years

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at five FTSE dividend shares that haven’t missed a payment in two decades, with a deep dive…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

14% dividend yield! Will investors regret not buying this AI passive income stock?

| Stephen Wright

Sometimes, passive income opportunities that look too good to be true often are. But other times, investors need to be…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

7.9% dividend yield! Is this one of the best FTSE 250 stocks for passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

Constructing a portfolio of high-yielding, passive income-generating stocks remains this writer’s preferred way of building wealth. Here's one of his…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I won’t touch Lloyds’ shares with a bargepole

| James Beard

Our writer doesn’t want to buy Lloyds shares even though the bank’s stock has been one of the best performers…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Here’s how to start an ISA from scratch for a child

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how parents can leverage the power of a Stocks and Shares ISA to build wealth for…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

1 top S&P 500 stock to consider buying on a 31% dip

| Ben McPoland

Investors are worried that this S&P 500 stock may become a loser in the age of AI. But if it…

Read more »