Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With 10,000 Legal & General shares, this is how much second income an investor could earn

With 10,000 Legal & General shares, this is how much second income an investor could earn

Mark Hartley calculates the potential second income an investor could earn from 10,000 L&G shares. But is it the best option to consider today?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) has long been a favourite of investors seeking a second income. The insurance and asset management group is often considered the bellwether of UK dividend stocks – and with good reason.

Right now, the shares are trading at around £2.34 each with a dividend yield of 9.2%. On paper, that looks very tempting. An investor with 10,000 shares — costing £23,400 at current prices — would be in line to collect about £2,145 in dividends every year.

Sure, that’s a decent bit of income – but it’s a lot of cash to invest in one go. Fortunately, the miracle of compounding returns could do the heavy lifting over time. For instance, if the current yield held, an investor contributing £100 a month and reinvesting the dividends could potentially grow that pot to £22,330 over a decade.

Not bad – but a lot can happen in 10 years, so it’s important to carefully assess every investment.

Just because Legal & General’s been a favourite for years does not mean it remains the best option today. The shares have dropped 10% in the past month alone. Earnings have fallen significantly too, down 31.8% year on year.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed by analysts. This week, AlphaValue shifted its rating on the stock from Add to Reduce. Both UBS and JPMorgan also cut their views last month to Neutral. That paints a picture of cooling sentiment.

Valuation metrics suggest a premium price tag as well. The company trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 63.2 — far higher than most of its peers. That seems difficult to justify given the recent decline in profitability.

Still a dividend powerhouse?

One reason investors continue to consider Legal & General is its outstanding dividend track record. Apart from one major cut during the 2008 financial crisis and a temporary pause in the pandemic, the payouts have held up remarkably well.

Over the past 15 years, dividends have grown at a compound annual rate of 11.8%. More recently, the company also completed a £500m share buyback programme on 3 September. Moves like this should, in theory, reward long-term shareholders – and there’s a strong possibility they will.

The problem is that the earnings decline makes the dividend look less secure. The coverage ratio’s thin, which raises the risk of another pause or even a reduction. For a business so closely tied to the second income story, that’s a real concern.

My verdict

A year ago, it would have seemed unlikely that Legal & General would end up in this situation. Yet here we are — falling earnings, a stretched valuation and increasing broker scepticism.

For investors chasing a second income, I think the stock’s looking less attractive. There are other UK companies offering solid dividends with stronger coverage ratios. Yes, it might still recover but, at this stage, it’s difficult to see much light at the end of the tunnel.

As a long-term shareholder, I sincerely hope the business gets back on track. But right now, I don’t think it’s one to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Meet the stock that’s skyrocketed into the top 10 of this FTSE 100 fund

| Ben McPoland

This growth stock has jumped more than 150% since April, putting it among some heavy hitters in this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Around 87p now, Vodafone’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £2.02

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone’s share price has risen strongly this year but looks set to rise even more to me, powered by its…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After a strong H1, this FTSE 250 gem forecasts annual earnings growth of 16% and looks 32% underpriced to fair value!

| Simon Watkins

This relatively overlooked FTSE 250 stock released strong H1 results, leaving its earnings growth prospects looking strong and its share…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Here’s why the BP share price could soon come under pressure (but I’m not selling up)

| James Beard

Since 'Liberation Day', the BP share price has soared 26%. But even though I think this rally could be short-lived,…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Is the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price about to storm higher?

| Royston Wild

Associated British Foods' (ABF) share price slumped to five-month lows after weaker-than-expected sales numbers at Primark.

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

After a tough 2025, FTSE 100 miners are seeing unusually high trading volume. Time to buy?

| Mark Hartley

FTSE 100 miners such as Glencore and Anglo-American have struggled in 2025, but a surge in trading volumes could signal…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks that have paid reliable passive income for decades

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley details the excellent track record of two leading dividend-paying FTSE shares that have long delivered passive income to…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Here’s the latest Rolls-Royce share price forecast

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has surged in recent years with an incredible turnaround story. Dr James Fox explores what analysts…

Read more »