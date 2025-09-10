Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forecast annual earnings growth of 28%, 52% undervalued and with a projected 6.3% dividend yield, are BP shares set to soar?

Forecast annual earnings growth of 28%, 52% undervalued and with a projected 6.3% dividend yield, are BP shares set to soar?

BP shares are set to see very strong profit growth in the coming years, which should ultimately power their price and dividends much higher over the period.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

BP (LSE: BP) shares are down 10% from their 12 February one-year traded high of £4.71. The price movement has broadly followed that of the benchmark Brent oil price. This means that nothing of added value that BP does is reflected in the market assessment. This includes high-margin refined products, petrochemicals manufacturing, and various trading operations.

It underlines once again the disparity between a stock’s price and its value. The former is simply whatever the market will pay for any share at any given time. However, the latter reflects the full scope of a firm’s underlying business and the earnings growth it may see.

And it is ultimately this earnings growth that powers any firm’s share price and dividends higher over time. By using the latter, a fair value for any firm’s share can be pinpointed.

Earnings growth prospects

A risk to BP’s earnings is any environmental fallout from its drilling operations. This could be very costly to remedy and would damage its reputation. Such events have occurred before to it and other energy firms. Another risk is further tax rises by the UK government, which directly eat into profits.

That said, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that BP’s earnings will grow by 28.3% each year to the end of 2027.

Much of this is expected to result from BP’s re-energisation of its core oil and gas exploration and development activities. This followed its 26 February strategic reset to concentrate more on oil and gas and less on renewables spending. The stated aim is to grow cash flow and shareholder value. 

To this end, the firm has announced several huge new oil and gas projects. On 6 August, it was awarded a $109m (£80.7m) contract to explore opportunities in Egypt. It has around 3.3bn barrels of proven crude oil reserves and about 78trn cubic feet of gas. This makes it one of the key oil and gas producers in Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean region.

On 4 August, it announced its largest oil and gas discovery in 25 years – ‘Bumerangue’ in Brazil’s Santos basin. No specific reserves figure has been given by BP, but it said it is probably its biggest find since ‘Shah Deniz’ in 1999. This Caspian Sea site had 1trn cubic metres of gas and 2bn barrels of condensate initially in place.

The firm is also moving ahead with enormous field developments in the Gulf of Mexico and Iraq. Its fields in the former contain around 10bn barrels of oil and in the latter around 9bn barrels.

The share’s fair value and dividend yield

I have found discounted cash flow analysis to be the best way to ascertain a share’s fair value. This clearly identifies where any firm’s stock price should trade, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In BP’s case, the shares are 52% undervalued at their current £4.23 price.

Therefore, their fair value is £8.81.

I think its strong earnings growth will power the stock towards this level over time.

I also think it will drive its dividend yield higher too. Indeed, the consensus analysts’ forecast is that this will rise from the present 5.8% to 6.1% next year and 6.3% in 2027.

Given these factors, I will buy more of the stock very soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

My favourite UK growth share crashed 20% this morning – should I sell or buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had high hopes when he bought this growth share but they have been dashed and dashed again. What…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Meet the £2.61 dividend stock that has more potential than Lloyds and Rolls-Royce shares, according to City analysts

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

According to City analysts, this under-the-radar UK dividend stock has the potential to rise almost 50% over the next 12…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Down 8.3% in a day! What on earth’s going on with the Burberry share price?

| James Beard

Our writer tries to find out why the Burberry share price tanked yesterday. But he doesn't see any need to…

Read more »

Man At Desk Trading Screen
Investing Articles

2 high-yield FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 income shares to buy? Here are a 6% yielder and a 7.9%-yielding share I…

Read more »

Investing Articles

13,500 shares of this rebounding FTSE 250 stock could unlock £2,000 a year in passive income

| Mark Hartley

Bouncing back with an 8% yield, this FTSE 250 stock could deliver over £2,000 in annual passive income. Our writer…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

After the Rolls-Royce share price hit an all-time high, is it finally too late to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price dipped a bit during the recent tech stock sell-off, but it's since risen right back up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I don’t think a stock market crash is coming in October. But there might be a correction

| James Beard

It’s that time of year when our writer becomes anxious about the possibility of a stock market crash.  But history…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is there any value left in the BAE Systems share price?

| James Beard

Since September 2020, the BAE Systems share price has risen nearly 250%. Our writer considers whether this impressive run is…

Read more »