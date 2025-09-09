Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Despite 54% growth, the BAE share price is underperforming the industry. Are deeper issues at play?

Despite 54% growth, the BAE share price is underperforming the industry. Are deeper issues at play?

The BAE share price is up 54% in 2025 but still trails competitors. Mark Hartley asks if investors are simply undervaluing the defence giant.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) share price is up an impressive 54% this year. Yet despite that stellar growth, it’s still lagging several of its main competitors.

The past six months have been particularly underwhelming with only 12% growth. That’s significantly less than Rolls-Royce, Melrose Industries and Chemring Group, which have all posted stronger price performances.

Market-cap growth over the past year has also trailed rivals, suggesting that investor enthusiasm hasn’t fully translated into the BAE share price.

BAE share price vs competitors
Created on TradingView.com

What makes this puzzling is that the company continues to secure lucrative partnerships and long-term contracts. So why has investor interest been subdued?

Positive developments

One of the more eye-catching moves this year was the announcement of a partnership with GM Defense and NP Aerospace to form Team LionStrike. This group’s competing for the UK Land Mobility Program, which aims to replace ageing military vehicles with modern, flexible alternatives. The move highlights a renewed focus on ground mobility solutions — a segment where demand looks set to grow.

On top of that, BAE recently secured a $1.74bn contract with the US Navy to supply an advanced laser-guided defence system. This deal not only strengthens its American footprint but also demonstrates that its technology remains cutting edge.

Looking at the fundamentals, the business has a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.4%, with 2025 sales expected to rise 63.4% compared with 2024. Those kinds of projections hardly suggest a struggling company.

Analyst ratings

Despite decent returns, BAE’s still trailed the industry benchmark. As of 3 September, the shares had risen 37% year to date, against industry growth of 39.2%. That may not sound like a huge gap, but it illustrates how competitors have captured a bigger slice of investor attention.

Analysts remain fairly positive. The average 12-month price target from 20 analysts is 2,118p — around 19.5% higher than where the stock trades today. More than half of those analysts rate the shares a Buy or Strong Buy, while seven see them as a Hold or Sell.

Backing that up, Morgan Stanley placed an Overweight rating on BAE on 5 September, signalling that it expects the company to outperform the broader market in the near future.

My opinion

While BAE benefits from steady contracts, there’s an ever-present risk of government defence spending cuts, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical shifts. Heavy reliance on long procurement cycles also makes revenue growth vulnerable to delays.

Still, while the BAE share price may be underperforming the wider industry, the business itself looks healthy. With strong cash flow, a solid balance sheet and a pipeline of long-term defence contracts, the fundamentals remain robust.

That raises an intriguing question. Are investors undervaluing BAE — meaning the shares could catch up to peers — or are there deeper concerns about its ability to keep pace? 

For my part, I see no evidence of deeper, systemic issues. With a combination of reliable earnings, a strong order book and supportive analyst sentiment, I think it’s still a stock to consider for those seeking long-term defence exposure.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Chemring Group Plc, Melrose Industries Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing For Beginners

A FTSE 100 portfolio of this size could make a £3k monthly second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how an investor can boost long-term income prospects by effectively using a FTSE 100 portfolio set-up.

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to aim for a £30,000 annual passive income at retirement?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie whips out his calculator and crunches the number to demonstrate how pensions tax relief can help supercharge a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are 2 exceptional ETFs to consider in September!

| Royston Wild

Discover two ETFs that have soared in value in 2025 -- and which our writer Royston Wild has tipped for…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock portfolio to consider to aim for £1k a month in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Taken together, this quintet of top FTSE 100 dividend shares offers a far higher passive income yield than the index…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Prediction: this blue-chip S&P 500 stock will smash the FTSE 100 over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The FTSE 100 could provide solid returns in the years ahead. However, Edward Sheldon sees far more return potential in…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Why am I increasing my investment in 8.7%-yielding Phoenix after its share price fell 6.5% on H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

Phoenix’s share price fell significantly after the release of its H1 results. Despite one accounting-related adjustment, I thought they were…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

A 9.25% yield and a 31% discount to NAV, is it time for me to buy shares in this passive income machine?

| Stephen Wright

Is a 9% dividend yield, strong occupancy levels, and high rent collection metrics enough to make shares in NewRiver REIT…

Read more »