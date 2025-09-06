Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This UK stock’s undervalued by 123%, according to analysts… is it a millionaire-maker?

This UK stock’s undervalued by 123%, according to analysts… is it a millionaire-maker?

I haven’t seen many UK stocks that analysts believe are undervalued by 123%. It suggests the market really isn’t appreciating this one’s potential.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Water Intelligence (LSE:WATR) is a UK stock I haven’t covered before. However, it has caught my eye purely because the analysts covering the stock believe it’s trading below half of its ‘fair value’. That’s certainly intriguing me.

However, there’s a few caveats. The first of which is that there are only two analysts covering the stock, and that’s not uncommon for a small-cap company like this. Also, being a small-cap, it inherently carries more risk, has less liquidity, and has less visibility than its larger peers. Collectively, these factors can contribute to a large differential between the share price and what analysts perceive to be fair value.

What is Water Intelligence?

Water Intelligence is a leader in leak detection and water infrastructure solutions, providing technology-driven services to reduce water loss and improve efficiency for residential, commercial, and municipal customers.

Its core innovation is the TES (Technology Enabled Services) model, which supports preventive maintenance by combining proprietary tools, data analytics and partnerships, such as with StreamLabs, to deliver end-to-end monitoring and aftercare.

This approach not only helps homeowners but also extends to business-to-business channels in insurance and property management, where proactive leak detection mitigates costly damages.

The company has demonstrated consistent growth, with 2024 revenues up 10% to $83.3m and EBITDA rising 11% to $13.1m. US corporate sales advanced 11% to $55.9m, while international corporate sales surged 35% to $10.3m, led by Water Intelligence International. With its Next 50 Plan, Water Intelligence aims to strengthen technology leadership and scale its preventive maintenance solutions globally.

Analysts’ forecasts

Naturally, the two analysts have a Buy rating on the stock. The average target price of 675p implies a potential appreciation of 123% from current levels, with price targets ranging between 500p (+66%) and 850p (+181%).

Forecasts point to continued revenue growth, rising from $83.3m in 2024 to $95.5m in 2025 and nearly $100m in 2026. EBITDA is expected to advance to $17.5m over the same period. But remember, these are just forecasts and they can be wrong.

Valuation multiples reflect this transition. The EV-to-EBITDA ratio’s forecast to compress from 7.6 times in 2024 to under 5 times by 2026. However, there are no dividends, and the company has a net debt position of around £20m.

The forecasts suggest that net debt will moderate in the coming years, but it’s still a sizeable debt-to-equity position.

The bottom line

Interestingly, the company’s share price has plummeted over the past four years. During that time, Water Intelligence has expanded via multiple acquisitions: Wat-er-save Services Limited in 2021 to boost UK operations, Nashville franchise in 2022 for US growth, and Feakle Gas & Plumbing in Ireland in 2024 for EU reach.

These deals are financially accretive, but integration and macroeconomic challenges have seemingly complicated growth despite rising demand and network sales growth of 10.5% in 2022.

Personally, I think this stock’s worth considering. But it requires deep research, adding it to the watchlist and analysing updates before making a move. But I don’t see it as a millionaire-maker, unless an investor has a lot of cash to put in… which in itself would impact the share price.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Water Intelligence Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 hit another all-time high this September?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks the FTSE 100 index could possibly continue its impressive run. Rather than buying the index, he's hunting…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to start investing this week

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how someone could start investing in the stock market with a few thousand pounds to spare.

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Up 13.8%! This FTSE 100 index tracker’s crushing the S&P 500 this year!

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500’s long been seen as the home of top-performing stocks but in 2025 it’s fallen behind this FTSE…

Read more »

Business man pointing at 'Sell' sign
Investing Articles

Hedge funds are betting big against these struggling UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

These are the most heavily shorted UK shares on the market in 2025. But why are hedge funds so pessimistic?…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a yearly passive income of £100,000 at retirement?

| Andrew Mackie

It is time to whip out the calculator and demonstrate how the power of compounding can supercharge any Stocks and…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Should stock market investors be worried about an AI bubble?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of well-known stock market investors have been talking about an ‘AI bubble’. Could we be about to see…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20k investment in dividend shares now could earn over £5k a year in passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

With one £20k investment today, our writer explains how a multi-year dividend share strategy could end up earning over £5k…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s what I think a £1,000 investment in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth in 2028

| Stephen Wright

At a P/E ratio of 16, Rolls-Royce shares look like a bargain. But could that lead to outsize returns for…

Read more »