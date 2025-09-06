Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are the pros and cons of buying Taylor Wimpey shares today!

Here are the pros and cons of buying Taylor Wimpey shares today!

Taylor Wimpey shares have fallen by steep double-digit percentages this year. Is now the time to consider buying the FTSE 100 stock?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) shares remain highly volatile as worries over the UK housing market recovery linger. The FTSE 100 builder’s dropped sharply in value over the summer, and today its shares are around 22% cheaper than they were at the start of the year.

I hold Taylor Wimpey in my own portfolio, and am confident its share price will rebound over the long term. But there are still significant risks to earnings now and in the future. Here are some of the opportunities and the threats facing the Footsie company today.

Looking on the bright side

Despite its recent drop, business has — just as with its blue-chip rivals — been steadily improving at Taylor Wimpey in 2025. This largely reflects improving homebuyer affordability as interest rates have fallen and competition in the mortgage market has intensified.

The company saw revenues and completions rise 9% and 11%, respectively, between January and June.

With challenger banks and building societies intensifying their assault on the mortgage market, I’m hopeful the landscape will remain favourable for homebuyers. Encouragingly, the Bank of England (BoE) has also recently announced measures to help mid-sized lenders better compete with traditional mortgage providers.

With a strong balance sheet and a large land bank, Taylor Wimpey has significant scope to capitalise on any upturn, too. It had net cash of £326.6m as of June, giving it financial firepower to buy more land while still furnishing its shareholders with market-beating dividends.

However…

That being said, there are potential roadbumps facing the housebuilders as inflationary pressures rise. This week, BoE governor Andrew Bailey signalled that there is “considerably more doubt” on further rate cuts below the current 4% level as price rises accelerate.

On the plus side, ongoing weakness in the UK economy may tempt central bank officials to keep slashing rates. But, of course, problems like rising unemployment and weak household incomes could more than offset further interest rate reductions.

There’s also the fact that Taylor Wimpey’s plans to raise build rates to boost earnings are in danger from growing material shortages. In recent days, the Mineral Products Association (MPA) said British cement production has fallen to its lowest level since 1950 thanks to “high energy, regulatory and labour costs“.

With shortages in other materials emerging, too, Taylor Wimpey’s could struggle to hit its completion target of 10,400 to 10,800 homes in 2025.

The verdict

I’ve owned Taylor Wimpey shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA for several years now. And while the ride has been uncomfortable more recently, I haven’t considered selling my stake at any point.

I’m confident the FTSE 100 builder’s share price will bounce back as its considerable structural opportunities rebuild profits. There simply aren’t enough homes to go around, and it’s a problem tipped to worsen as the population rapidly grows and the UK’s housing needs grow.

In this landscape, housebuilders have significant opportunities to grow earnings in the coming years. This is why, as a long-term investor, I believe Taylor Wimpey remains a top blue-chip stock to consider.


