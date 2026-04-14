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Aston Martin shares are now only 41p!

Aston Martin shares just dropped to around the 41p mark! Is this a brilliant buying opportunity or a stock that investors should be avoiding?

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John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
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Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk

Image source: Aston Martin

At 41p, Aston Martin (LSE: AML) shares look like a possible once-in-a-decade buying opportunity. Certainly, big British names trading for less than a 50p coin have proved to be big winners in recent years. Lloyds shares dipped as low as 41p in 2024 only to rise 163% and offer some big dividends too. Rolls-Royce briefly went down to around 40p a few years back and investors who bought at the low are up 20 times since then!

Can Aston Martin repeat such successes? Is the 95% fall in share price a golden buying opportunity? Could the 41p share price be as cheap as it sounds?

Issues

Let’s start with the problems. This is a loss-making company and has been for years. The firm has lost over a billion since 2022 and debt is piling up. Net debt of £1.4bn looks eye-watering compared to the firm’s market cap of around £400m.

Are things looking up? Not in the short term. One report has the firm running out of liquidity by the second quarter of this year. Management have already been making creative moves to find cash – such as selling Formula 1 naming rights – and it looks inevitable that they’ll be raising cash from shareholders in the near future.

This all comes against the backdrop of unfavourable macroeconomic factors. Notable issues include the Trump tariffs and changes to China’s luxury car tax, which will both eat into profits in two key markets for the firm’s cars.

Turnaround

What might turn things around here? To put it simply, selling cars. The firm is in the process of rolling out the new Aston Martin Valhalla, a £850,000 hybrid sports car which a lot is counting on.

Will the Valhalla be a smash hit? It’s pretty enough. The car’s beauty managed an appearance on the James Bond film No Time to Die too. I’m no petrolhead, but the car looks like the kind of machine that would justify that massive price tag. Though it remains to be seen just what the demand is for hybrid (part-electric) sports cars.

Another issue is the speed with which these cars are getting made. The first customer car was delivered in December 2025 – four years after the car’s appearance in the Bond flick. And the latest data I can find reveals that around 100 cars have new owners. This is slow going for the vehicle that wants to turn around the company’s fortunes.

It might be worth mentioning at this point that Aston Martin has gone bankrupt seven times in its 112-year history. Shareholders don’t come out well when a company runs out of cash. And with a fresh funding crisis on the horizon, I can’t say this is a stock I’m looking to invest in at the present.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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