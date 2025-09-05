Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how 10% of your salary could become a £1m ISA

Here’s how 10% of your salary could become a £1m ISA

The ISA is an incredible vehicle for growing wealth, but so few of us use it to its fullest potential. Dr James Fox explains how it can be leveraged.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Many people dream of retiring with a seven-figure investment pot. It might be more achievable than it sounds. By consistently investing just 10% of a salary into a Stocks and Shares ISA, the power of compounding can turn sustainable contributions into something far greater over the long run.

Let’s assume a worker earns the UK’s average salary of around £35,000. Setting aside 10% means investing £3,500 each year, or just under £300 per month. Placed into a tax-efficient ISA and invested in a diversified portfolio of shares, that money could grow substantially.

The variables

Historically, the FTSE All-Share has delivered annualised returns of around 7% once dividends are reinvested. Using this rate as a guide, £3,500 invested each year for 35 years could grow to over £500,000. That’s impressive, but it falls short of the £1m milestone.

However, the calculation changes if income rises over time. A 3% annual pay rise means contributions grow each year as well. This time, with an 8% return assumption, the ISA would be worth over £1m after 36 years. This shows that small, incremental increases in contributions — simply by following salary growth — can make a huge difference.

It’s important to stress that returns aren’t guaranteed. Markets fluctuate, and there will inevitably be downturns along the way. But history shows that patient, long-term investors who reinvest dividends have often been rewarded.

Getting started

One way to get started is by setting up a direct debit into a UK brokerage account that allows investing in a range of stocks, bonds, trusts, and funds. This removes the temptation to time the market and ensures discipline. As earnings increase, the 10% allocation can be scaled up automatically.

For many, becoming an ISA millionaire is not about luck or extraordinary stock picking ability. It’s about consistency, patience, and allowing compounding to work quietly in the background. By committing just a fraction of salary each month, the dream of a £1m portfolio could be surprisingly attainable.

Investing wisely

Picking up ‘bargain’ stocks isn’t always the best idea, because sometimes there’s a reason they’re cheap. However, one stock that I believe is genuinely undervalued is Jet2 (LSE:JET2).

Jet2 is UK’s largest tour operator. Its stock slumped this week after the company said that earnings for the year would likely come in at the bottom end of guidance. That’s partially because of late booking patterns that have negatively impacted the company’s visibility. In turn, Jet2 is reducing its available capacity for the winter months.

Despite this, the stock looks incredibly cheap. Shares are trading around 6.5 times forward earnings, but the enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio (enterprise value accounts for net cash) is significantly below one, far cheaper than any of its peers. With modest earnings growth expecting in the coming years, coupled with long-term fleet expansion, I think this is certainly a stock worth considering.

Investors, however, should recognise the impact of higher national insurance and wage costs. The Budget has hit many companies hard, big and small.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Jet2 plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s the forecast for 2 of the FTSE 100’s biggest dividend shares

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a closer look at market data to find out what investors can expect from two of the…

Read more »

Tree lined "tunnel" in the English countryside of West Sussex in autumn
Investing Articles

7%+ dividend yields? 2 great shares to consider for an ISA this autumn!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley eyes the value in two shares with dividend yields above 7%, making them potential candidates for an income-focused…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s what £1,000 invested in Nvidia shares could be worth in 2030

| Stephen Wright

Nvidia shares have been an outstanding investment over the last five years. But what could the future hold for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for gold stocks? Consider buying this UK small-cap at 345p

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks this AIM stock might be one to consider buying as a diversified way to tap into the…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

1 top S&P 500 stock on my ISA radar

| Ben McPoland

While most investors want their stocks to keep going up, this writer is hoping one S&P 500 name in his…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Could leasing warehouses be a smart way to earn a second income?

| Stephen Wright

The buy-to-let sector in the UK has become less attractive recently. But leasing property could still be a smart way…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

As Burberry reclaims a spot in the FTSE 100, where next for the share price?

| Andrew Mackie

With the Burberry share price having doubled in a year, this writer examines the likelihood of further gains after readmittance…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Up 120 % in 1 year! Is there further to run for the Rolls‑Royce share price?

| Ken Hall

The Rolls-Royce share price has been soaring in recent years. Is the engineering group the one that got away for…

Read more »