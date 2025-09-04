Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are Lloyds shares really worth 52% more than they were in February 2023?

Are Lloyds shares really worth 52% more than they were in February 2023?

Are Lloyds shares overvalued? Our writer takes a closer look at the recent financial performance of the bank to try and find out.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Since September 2024, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) shares have risen in value by 36%. Looking back further, it’s a similar story. Compared to 22 February 2023 — when the bank published its 2022 results — its share price is now 52% higher.

At the time, its market cap was £34.5bn. Today (3 September), it’s valued at £46.7bn. But this is ‘only’ an increase of 35%. How can the share price have increased by more than the bank’s stock market valuation?

The answer is that over this period, Lloyds has been buying its own shares. A look at the last three annual reports reveals that — from 2022 to 2024 — the number of shares in issue fell by 14.7%. During this time, it’s spent £6bn on its own stock. It’s also part-way through another buyback programme worth £1.7bn.

On the face of it, this seems like a good use of cash. The alternative – to increase its dividend – would have benefitted shareholders far less than the capital appreciation they have enjoyed.

Ordinary shares202220232024All
At 1 January71,022,593,13567,287,852,20463,569,225,66271,022,593,135
Issued to employees793,990,660667,636,165734,265,0172,195,891,842
Share buybacks(4,528,731,591)(4,386,262,707)(3,686,477,708)(12,601,472,006)
At 31 December67,287,852,20463,569,225,66260,617,012,97160,617,012,971
Source: annual reports

Then and now

But the bank’s performance hasn’t improved by as much as the increase in its share price might suggest.

In 2022, it reported net interest income of £12.92bn and a profit after tax (PAT) of £3.92bn. For 2024, these figures were £12.28bn and £4.48bn, respectively. Little change is expected in 2025 — the consensus of analysts is for a PAT of £4.38bn.

If this year’s forecast is correct, the bank’s earnings will have improved by less than 12% in four years. This doesn’t appear to justify the recent share price rally, which now means the stock trades on 12.5 times historical profit.

However, looking ahead, post-tax earnings are expected to be £5.89bn in 2026 and £6.66bn in 2027. And despite most economists forecasting that the base rate will fall over the next couple of years, the consensus is for Lloyds’ net interest margin to improve – 3.07% (2025), 3.26% (2026) and 3.37% (2027).

Also, with more buybacks anticipated, earnings per share are forecast to rise by 73% from 6.4p in 2025 to 11.1p in 2027.

Figures like these means the current valuation makes more sense to me. Investors are clearly pricing-in a significant improvement in its bottom line between now and 2027. The forward (2027) price-to-earnings ratio is a much more attractive 7.

Worrying signs

However, I feel these forecasts are a little optimistic. Lloyds does nearly all of its business in the UK, where I see some warning lights flashing on the economic dashboard.

Most worryingly, the 30-year gilt rate – an indicator of bond market confidence — recent recorded a 27-year high. Last October, the chancellor unveiled the largest tax-raising budget in history and yet there’s still a hole in the nation’s finances. 

On 31 August, we saw how a windfall tax could impact the sector’s valuations. Lloyds shares fell over 3% following publication of a proposal from a think-tank that would raise £8bn a year from the industry. Although implementing this idea would give the Chancellor some wriggle-room, it’s still not enough.

A UK economic downturn would be bad for the Lloyds share price. And because I’m becoming increasingly anxious about the country’s prospects, I fear the bank won’t meet analysts’ expectations. Therefore, I don’t want to take a position at the moment.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

9% yield! Is Legal & General a no-brainer for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

As falling bond prices push the dividend yield to unusually high levels, is Legal & General a good choice for…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

3 ETFs to consider for a high-performing, diversified ISA

| Royston Wild

Discover three top ETFs offering growth, value and passive income -- and why they could deliver a strong return over…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to aim for a £1,750 monthly pension income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how pensions tax relief can boost contributions to a SIPP, and help investors…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

1 brilliant income share to consider after the recent market dip, and 1 I’m avoiding

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to take advantage of the stock market wobble. He picks out a FTSE 100 income share that…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Up 50%, here’s one of the FTSE 100’s best recovery shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

Ashtead's shares have risen after another reassuring trading update. Here's why it's one of my favourite FTSE shares right now.

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

How much is needed to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA?

| John Fieldsend

How feasible is it to go from zero savings to having a million pounds in a Stocks and Shares ISA?…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Is this an easy way of identifying potentially cheap FTSE shares?

| James Beard

Our writer thinks large FTSE share price falls are worthy of further investigation. Who knows, there could be a bargain…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks that could protect one’s ISA from a stock market crash!

| Royston Wild

Discover which UK stocks could be brilliant lifeboats for Stocks and Shares ISA investors -- including one FTSE 100 heavyweight.

Read more »