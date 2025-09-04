Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 ETFs to consider for a high-performing, diversified ISA

3 ETFs to consider for a high-performing, diversified ISA

Discover three top ETFs offering growth, value and passive income — and why they could deliver a strong return over time.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

UK share investors don’t have to sacrifice performance to achieve effective diversification. There are more than 3,600 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) currently listed on the London stock market. This means investors can assemble a well-balanced portfolio that reduces risk, while also leaving room for substantial capital gains and dividend income.

With this in mind, here are three quality ETFs to consider for a hopefully five-star Stocks and Shares ISA.

AI fund

Nvidia‘s blockbuster interims last week underline the huge investment opportunity of artificial intelligence (AI). These showed revenues up a 56% in the three months to June, to a mammoth $46.7bn as demand for its high-power microchips surged.

The AI growth potential is huge, though investing in one company to capitalise on it carries significant concentration risk. This is why the iShares AI Innovation Active UCITS ETF (LSE:IART) — which holds 39 different tech shares — could be a balanced option to consider.

As well as holding Nvidia shares, the fund owns other AI pioneers including social media giant Meta, software developer Microsoft and cloud storage provider Snowflake.

This iShares product has only been in existence since January. Its performance has been turbulent as concerns over the economic outlook have depressed investor confidence. But I’m optimistic it will deliver big long-term returns as AI adoption gallops higher.

Value hero

Owning value shares in a portfolio can safeguard it from stock market volatility. The theory is that their cheapness can provide a cushion when everything else is falling.

Running with this idea, I believe the Xtrackers MSCI World Value ETF (LSE:XDEV) is worth serious attention. It holds roughly 400 shares in its portfolio, and bases its strategy around popular metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratio.

Underlining its value credentials, some of its largest holdings include chipmakers Qualcomm and Intel. These also have substantial growth potential amid the AI boom. But they trade at a fraction of the price of some of Silicon Valley’s big beasts like Nvidia.

I also like this Xtrackers ETF because of its wide geographic footprint. Be aware however, that US shares represent its single largest weighting (38%), which may present a problem if investors rotate out of Wall Street equities.

Dividend ETF

A portfolio with dividend shares can help investors make a decent return when stock market weakness limits the potential for capital gains. I believe the Global X SuperDividend ETF (LSE:SDIP) is one such fund to look at for a long-term passive income.

This ETF tracks the performance of 100 of the highest-yielding dividend shares on the planet. As a consequence, it has one of the largest forward dividend yields of any London-listed ETF, at 9.7%.

What I also like is its strategy of paying dividends out monthly (it’s done this consistently for 13 years). This gives investors regular access to cash rewards, and therefore the chance to reinvest them sooner to boost the wealth compounding effect.

Despite its high weighting of cyclical and energy shares — these account for more than 50% of the entire fund — I think it’s a top passive income source to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Snowflake. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

9% yield! Is Legal & General a no-brainer for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

As falling bond prices push the dividend yield to unusually high levels, is Legal & General a good choice for…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares really worth 52% more than they were in February 2023?

| James Beard

Are Lloyds shares overvalued? Our writer takes a closer look at the recent financial performance of the bank to try…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to aim for a £1,750 monthly pension income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how pensions tax relief can boost contributions to a SIPP, and help investors…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

1 brilliant income share to consider after the recent market dip, and 1 I’m avoiding

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to take advantage of the stock market wobble. He picks out a FTSE 100 income share that…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Up 50%, here’s one of the FTSE 100’s best recovery shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

Ashtead's shares have risen after another reassuring trading update. Here's why it's one of my favourite FTSE shares right now.

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

How much is needed to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA?

| John Fieldsend

How feasible is it to go from zero savings to having a million pounds in a Stocks and Shares ISA?…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Is this an easy way of identifying potentially cheap FTSE shares?

| James Beard

Our writer thinks large FTSE share price falls are worthy of further investigation. Who knows, there could be a bargain…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks that could protect one’s ISA from a stock market crash!

| Royston Wild

Discover which UK stocks could be brilliant lifeboats for Stocks and Shares ISA investors -- including one FTSE 100 heavyweight.

Read more »