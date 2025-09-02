Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What’s in store for the Tesco share price?

What’s in store for the Tesco share price?

After increasing 55% over the past five years, our writer dusts off his crystal ball to consider the prospects for the Tesco share price.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Female Tesco employee holding produce crate

Image source: Tesco plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I admit that making predictions about the Tesco (LSE:TSCO) share price is a mug’s game. Nobody (including me) can know with any certainty at what level it might be in a few days’ time, let alone next month and beyond.

But I think it’s possible to make an informed judgement as to its future direction of travel. And I believe there’s some evidence to suggest that it’s unlikely to move much higher, certainly not in the short term.

Interestingly, it would appear as though the analysts agree with me. The consensus 12-month forecast of those covering the stock is for it to be 437.5p — 3.5% higher than it is today (1 September). And with a range of 380p-475p, the 12 ‘experts’ have relatively similar views.

Gaining market share

Despite facing fierce competition, the group’s market share has proven to be remarkably resilient in recent years.

When Aldi opened its first UK store in 1990, Tesco’s market share was 15.7%. In 1994, when Lidl entered the domestic market, it was 18.3%. Now, over three decades later, despite repeated warnings that the German discounters were going to change the face of the British grocery market, it’s 28.4%.

And over the past five years, it’s increased by nearly two percentage points.

12 weeks endedGB market share (%)
10.8.2528.4
11.8.2427.6
13.8.2327.0
14.8.2226.9
15.8.2127.2
16.8.2026.5
Source: Kantar

Admittedly, Aldi and Lidl have had some impact. Since 2020, their combined market share has increased from 14.3% to 19.1%. But their arrival seems to have damaged others more than it has Tesco.

A competitive landscape

The German grocers are private companies. But they’re still required to file accounts at Companies House. Aldi’s most recent financial statements show that the UK group made a profit of £348m on sales of £17.9bn in 2023. During the 52 weeks to 29 February 2024, Lidl reported turnover of £10.9bn and a post-tax profit of £34m.

Tesco’s most recent full-year accounts – for the 52 weeks ended 22 February (FY25) – disclosed revenue of £69.9bn and a profit after tax of £1.63bn. This tells me it has the necessary financial firepower to continue to withstand the threat of the Germans.

Future prospects

But a look at analysts’ forecasts of earnings per share (EPS) over the next three years reveals a mixed picture. In FY25, the group reported adjusted diluted EPS of 27.38p. For FY26, they’re expecting this to fall to 27.17p. However, this is forecast to increase to 30.4p (FY27) and 33.57p (FY28).

If they’re right, the group’s shares are currently trading at 12.6 times forward (FY28) earnings, which is roughly in line with where they’ve been over the past four years. It would therefore appear to me that the recent share price rally – it’s risen 19% over the past year – has already factored in the anticipated increase in EPS.

Financial yearAdjusted diluted EPS (pence)Share price (pence)Price-to-earnings ratio
FY2221.8629013.3
FY2320.5325512.4
FY2423.4127911.9
FY2527.3838013.9
Source: company reports and London Stock Exchange Group

Although it’s my favourite grocer, I can’t see the Tesco share price rising much more. And even though income investors might be attracted by a yield that’s pretty much in line with the FTSE 100 average, I think there are better opportunities elsewhere.

As an existing shareholder, I’m therefore seriously considering selling up and banking some of the profit I’ve made to free up cash for other long-term investments.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

2 UK shares with outstanding dividend growth records

| Stephen Wright

Shares in companies with decades of consecutive dividend growth can be great sources of passive income. Stephen Wright outlines two…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

2 UK shares trading at discounts to book value

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks shares in a FTSE 100 bank and FTSE 250 housebuilder could be interesting opportunities for value investors…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Around a record high of £11, why does Rolls-Royce’s share price still look an irresistible buy to me?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has made huge gains over the past three years, and I think a lot more are to…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

A whopping 9.9% dividend yield and 74% underpriced to fair value, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 passive income gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 homebuilder now offers one of the highest dividend yields in any of the major UK indexes, which…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares that could survive a stock market crash!

| Royston Wild

Worried about a possible stock market crash? Here are three top FTSE 250 shares that could help UK share investors…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Down 40% or more, analysts expect these UK shares to rebound in the next 12 months!

| Royston Wild

Discover which FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares City analysts tip to rebound. Do the potential benefits of buying these…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Consider these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 bargain stocks to buy in September!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 are still packed with underpriced shares right now. Here are three stocks savvy investors…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here are the latest price forecasts for Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC shares!

| Royston Wild

Lloyds, HSBC and Barclays shares have surged since the start of the year. Do City analysts think these FTSE 100…

Read more »