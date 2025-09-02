Member Login
Around a record high of £11, why does Rolls-Royce's share price still look an irresistible buy to me?

Rolls-Royce’s share price has made huge gains over the past three years, and I think a lot more are to come as the company keeps adding value to its operations.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since Tufan Erginbilgic took over as Rolls-Royce’s (LSE: RR) CEO in January 2023 its share price has risen 1,083%. At regular intervals along that price journey, investors have questioned whether the stock has reached peak value.

And rightly so – investors should always be rigorously assessing the price-to-value proposition of their holdings. After all, the two elements are not the same. Price is whatever the market will pay for a stock, while value reflects the fundamental worth of the underlying business.

So, it could be that following a 1,000%+ rise, there is no value left in Rolls-Royce shares. Or it could be that there is plenty of value left as the firm continues to increase its fundamental worth.

I took a deep dive into the business and ran some key numbers to find out the truth here.

Is the share price currently overvalued?

On the key price-to-earnings ratio, Rolls-Royce shares are trading at 15.3 right now.

This is bottom of its competitor group, despite the enormous price rise since Erginbilgic became CEO.

These peers comprise Northrup Grumman at 21.3, BAE Systems at 26.7, RTX at 34.8, and TransDigm at 44.9.

So, Rolls-Royce still looks very undervalued on this basis.

Do recent results support this view?

At the end of Erginbilgic’s first year as CEO, underlying operating profit increased 144% year on year to £1.590bn. This came on the back of a more than doubling in its operating margin to 10.3%.

These, in turn, drove a record free cash flow of £1.285bn – up 154% from 2022. This in itself can be a powerful driver for growth, and so it has proven.

At that point, its 2024 forecast numbers were for underlying operating profit of £1.7bn-£2bn and free cash flow of £1.7bn-£1.9bn.

However, its actual 2024 results saw underlying operating profit well surpass that forecast – at £2.464bn, up 55% on 2023. Free cash flow also dramatically overshot the previous projection – at £2.425bn, up 89% on 2023.

What are the current growth forecasts?

The 2025 forecasts at that stage were for £2.7bn-£2.9bn of underlying operating profit and £2.7bn-£2.9bn free cash flow.

Its mid-term forecasts (to 2028) were for underlying operating profit of £3.6bn-£3.9bn and free cash flow of £4.2bn-£4.5bn. A risk to these is a failure in any of the firm’s core products, which could damage its reputation and prove costly to fix.

That said, Rolls-Royce clearly said that these targets are “a milestone, not a destination”. It added: “We see strong growth prospects beyond the mid-term.”

Indeed, as early as its H1 2025 results, the underlying operating profit forecast jumped to £3.1bn-£3.2bn and its free cash flow projection to £3bn-£3.1bn!

Even more striking to me was that several of these core performance measurement’s upgraded forecasts look extremely conservative. Most notably, for example, operating margin is at 19% compared to 2028’s forecast of 15%-17%.

My investment view

I think Rolls-Royce consistently under-promises on its key growth metrics in order to over-deliver later.

UBS said the same sort of things after the H1 results. Specifically: “Consensus is likely to upgrade 2028 and long-term estimates in response to this print [forecast].”

Given that the forecasts I think are likely to be overshot are already excellent, I will buy more of the shares very soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

