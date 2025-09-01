Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares I bought for a long-term passive income!

2 FTSE 100 shares I bought for a long-term passive income!

These FTSE shares (including a 5.7% yielder) have strong records of dividend growth. Here’s why I bought them for my portfolio.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

In my view, holding FTSE 100 shares is the best way to source a passive income over the long haul. With this in mind, here are two top FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’ve bought for my own portfolio.

The high dividend yielder

Aviva (LSE:AV.) was one of many FTSE 100 stocks that reduced dividends during the height of the pandemic. But cash rewards have grown back strongly since then, resulting in a yearly average growth rate of 6.9% since 2015.

City analysts expect dividends here to keep growing at this sort of pace over the medium term, too. And so the company’s forward dividend yield is a healthy 5.7%.

I’m not surprised by these buoyant predictions. Trading conditions may remain tough as the UK economy struggles, which could potentially harm the share price. But I’m confident such pressures are unlikely to hurt Aviva’s progressive dividend policy — this reflects the depth of Aviva’s balance sheet.

As of June, the Solvency II capital ratio here was 206%, which is more than double the regulatory requirement. In fact the ratio grew another 3% year on year. By focusing on capital-light investments, the firm should continue generating strong cash flows, in my view, supporting future dividend growth.

I feel Aviva has considerable growth opportunities as demographic changes drive demand for wealth, retirement and protection products. This wide footprint also provides diversification benefits, reducing risk and supporting dividend resilience. I expect the business to be a strong passive income stock for decades to come.

A top dividend grower

Equipment rental giant Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) doesn’t have the enormous dividend yields of Aviva. Its own forward yield is currently 1.5%, far below the broader FTSE 100’s average of 3.3%.

But what it does have is a stunning record of unbroken annual dividend growth dating back to the mid-2000s. Cash payouts have risen at a fair lick in that time too — over the last decade, dividends have swelled at an average annual rate of 19.2%.

This reflects Ashtead’s excellent cash generation, and has helped to protect investors’ returns from the eroding power of inflation.

Past performance isn’t a guarantee of future returns. But I believe (like City brokers) that the rental equipment supplier can keep delivering. Its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains respectable at 1.6 times, below its long-term range of 1 to 2 times. This gives it scope to keep investing for growth (including making acquisitions) without sacrificing shareholder rewards.

There are still dangers here as the key US economy splutters. But some green shoots of recovery are providing encouragement, like US home starts hitting five-month highs in July.

Ashtead has considerable opportunities to exploit over the medium-to-long term. These range from increased onshoring, boosted by the ongoing ‘America First’ policy in the US, to a swathe of huge infrastructure projects and data centre ramp-ups. With equipment users increasingly favouring rental over ownership, the Footsie firm’s well placed to capitalise.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ashtead Group Plc and Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Growth Shares

This classic British FTSE stock is up 65% in three months. I think it can keep going

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith picks out a FTSE share with a strong British heritage that's previously seen investors fall out of love…

Read more »

View of the Birmingham skyline including the church of St Martin, the Bullring shopping centre and the outdoor market.
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE 100 homebuilder just hit 52-week lows. Should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jonathan Smith explains why external factors are pushing a popular FTSE 100 stock lower, but talks through his long-term vision.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Move over Nvidia: here’s my new favourite AI stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes Nvidia stock will keep rising as the AI industry grows. But he sees more potential in this…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

805 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend gem could allow investors to target £4,612 a year in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial giant pays one of the highest dividend yields in any major FTSE index, and this is…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Down 12%, is now exactly the right time for me to buy more BAE Systems’ shares?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ shares have dropped 12% from their 12-month high, so they could be even more undervalued than previously assessed.…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

My Marks and Spencer shares are getting battered this year! Should I sell?

| Mark Hartley

Down 8%, Marks and Spencer's shares are one of the worst performing among the FTSE 100 retailers this year. Our…

Read more »

Low angle close up color image depicting a man holding a shopping basked filled with essential fresh groceries like bread and milk in the supermarket.
Investing Articles

Close to its 52-week high, here are 3 reasons why the Sainsbury’s share price could still move higher

| James Beard

In August, the Sainsbury’s share price reached a 12-month high. But our writer explains why he thinks there’s still some…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to consider ahead of expected earnings growth

| Mark Hartley

These two beaten-down FTSE shares may be poised for a recovery. Our writer explains why Taylor Wimpey and Tate &…

Read more »