Home » Investing Articles » Quantum leap: will AMD stock surge as IBM partnership revives its roadmap?

Quantum leap: will AMD stock surge as IBM partnership revives its roadmap?

AMD stock’s climbing in 2025, boosted by an IBM quantum computing partnership, analyst upgrades, and rate-cut hopes. But risks remain.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market’s been having another decent year, powered by soaring tech names such as Palantir and GE Aerospace. Yet a more recent buzz this month has come from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock.

Up around 9.5% so far, the S&P 500 may not match the eye-watering 25% gains of both 2023 and 2024, but momentum’s still on the side of equities. 

ADM surged on news that the chipmaker is joining forces with IBM to develop ‘quantum-centric supercomputing‘. The deal marks a major strategic step, signalling that AMD’s keen not only to fight for a bigger slice of the artificial intelligence (AI) and data-centre markets, but also to stake a claim in quantum. 

With IBM as a partner, that ambition suddenly looks more achievable.

The excitement did not stop there. Truist Securities lifted its rating on AMD from Hold to Buy, while also hiking its price target from $173 to $213. Investors clearly liked the story, and the stock rallied strongly. 

Add to this a supportive macro backdrop. With Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalling that rate cuts could be imminent in light of job market concerns, the case for growth tech stocks looks compelling once more. Lower rates mean cheaper financing for data centre expansion, a trend that could directly benefit AMD.

Financial momentum

The numbers also suggest that AMD’s in better shape than some assume. The stock’s already up 36% in 2025, but interestingly, valuation multiples have fallen sharply since their frothy 2023 levels. This suggests that earnings are beginning to catch up with expectations.

The firm’s net margin has doubled to 6.4%, underpinned by improving revenue and profit growth. While it fell short of earnings expectations in both 2023 and 2024, it’s beaten revenue forecasts for five consecutive years – a sign that demand for its products remains strong.

The balance sheet‘s improving as well. Debt dropped from $4.73bn in the first quarter of 2025 to $3.89bn in the second, while free cash flow more than doubled over the same period. 

That kind of financial discipline offers reassurance, particularly in a capital-intensive sector like semiconductors.

A few caveats

Of course, it’s never all plain sailing. AMD still faces intense competition from Nvidia, which dominates the graphics processing unit (GPU) market. Plus, it has the money and clout to take on anything AMD throws its way.

Internal developments have also raised eyebrows. Chief accounting officer Philip Carter resigned recently, while CEO Lisa Su sold 225,000 shares – moves that some investors may interpret as potential red flags.

An emerging contender

So is AMD stock worth considering? I think so. The IBM partnership looks like a genuine attempt to shape the future of computing, while improving margins and cash flow suggest the business has momentum. Add in the prospect of lower interest rates and a fresh analyst upgrade, and the story’s attractive.

That said, competition in chips is brutal, and insider share sales should never be ignored. As ever, investors are best served by diversification

For those with an appetite for US tech though, AMD stock could represent an exciting opportunity – one that’s finally aligning innovation with stronger financials.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

