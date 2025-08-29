Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A potentially overlooked small-cap I may buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA

A potentially overlooked small-cap I may buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA

This AIM stock could be an interesting addition to my ISA. It’s surged in recent years as the business has shone but may still have room to grow.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

With the market getting a little hot in places, I’ve increasingly found value for my ISA among the small-cap stocks. One AIM-listed business that recently caught my eye is Journeo (LSE:JNEO). It’s a transport technology firm quietly executing a high-quality strategy.

Performing as expected

The company released a trading update on 29 July that confirmed performance in line with market expectations. Though group revenue dipped 4% year on year to £24.5m in H1, this masks underlying progress.

Notably, Fleet Systems revenue jumped 46% to £13.5m, and Passenger Systems rose 17% to £6.1m. The drop in headline revenue stemmed from the absence of a £3.4m contribution from the New York subway project in H1 2024. Encouragingly, follow-on purchase orders worth over $5m are now secured for H2.

Profitability’s intact, with adjusted pre-tax profit flat at £2.8m, despite the revenue decline. Gross profit edged up to £9.2m, and the company ended June with £18m in net cash — up from £12.9m last year. This accounts for around 30% of the total market-cap — something to bear in mind when assessing valuation metrics.

Looking ahead, management expects full-year revenue of £52m and adjusted PBT of £5.2m, both in line with forecasts. Those figures are only up 3-5% annually but, importantly, order intake rose 25% to £30m, and the sales pipeline now stands at £80m. This offers visibility into 2026 and reflects Journeo’s growing reputation across UK and international markets.

Ok, what is Journeo?

So what does the company actually do? Journeo designs and installs information systems for vehicle fleets and transport infrastructure, combining hardware, software, engineering services, and managed support. For us as consumers, this means things like real-time information display boards, but much more behind the scenes.

It helps customers — mainly public transport operators and local authorities — upgrade legacy systems, reduce costs, and improve efficiency through digital transformation. The firm’s open-platform, IP-enabled technology is flexible, making it suitable for diverse use cases both on and off vehicles.

Currently, the company’s trading around 14 times forward earnings. This would be a little expensive for a stock only growing at 3% per annum. However, I’d like to believe earnings progression would be stronger beyond 2025. In theory, there are long-term drivers in transportation infrastructure which should support demand in the coming decade.

It’s also important to note that the enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio’s around six times. That’s much lower because of the extremely strong balance sheet.

The bottom line

The main risk here is customer concentration. Journeo’s revenues are driven by contracts with a limited number of large operators and transport bodies, notably in the UK. Delays or cancellations to these projects could hit earnings hard. Even a change of government could hurt — or boost — the company. However, the rising order book and expansion into North America and Europe help reduce this exposure.

However, with its £18m net cash, scalable technology platform, and deep industry know-how, Journeo looks like a small-cap worth considering for my Stocks and Shares ISA. Execution risks remain, but the current valuation could become compelling as the path forward becomes clearer. It’s high up on my watchlist.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Discover 2 reliable FTSE income trusts with dividend yields above 10%

| Mark Hartley

A dividend yield above 10% is usually a red flag but our writer's found two lesser-known income stocks that look…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

These 2 soaring dividend shares have 10% yields! What’s the catch?

| Mark Hartley

Two dividend shares boast yields above 10% while rallying hard in 2025. But are Serica Energy and Ithaca Energy reliable…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Burberry isn’t the only ‘unpopular’ UK stock to nearly double in just 12 months!

| Paul Summers

Burberry shares have delivered a magnificent return for those buying one year ago. But another fallen star has also been…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Diageo shares it takes to earn a £1,000 a year second income

| Stephen Wright

Five years ago, investors needed 1,449 Diageo shares to earn a £1,000 a year second income. But a growing dividend…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

This dirt cheap FTSE 100 stock could jump 43%, says this broker 

| Ben McPoland

While this FTSE 100 dividend stock has long looked like a possible bargain to me, I continue to have some…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Where might the Rolls-Royce share price go next? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Is there no stopping the rise and rise of the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price? Most analysts think there's still some…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

The biggest stock market news of the week was… (no, it wasn’t Taylor Swift’s engagement)

| James Beard

Our writer takes a closer look at what he believes to be the most significant -- and consequential -- stock…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 50% in 2025, and has a 6.3% dividend. Time to consider buying?

| Alan Oscroft

On a low valuation and with a tasty forecast dividend yield, I reckon this fallen FTSE 100 stock is one…

Read more »