Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 6%+ yield! Is the ITV share price still a possible long-term bargain?

6%+ yield! Is the ITV share price still a possible long-term bargain?

The ITV share price is up by a third over the past five years — and has a 6.2% dividend yield to boot. Our writer reckons it’s still a possible bargain.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investors who bought shares in ITV (LSE: ITV) five years ago have done well. The ITV share price has moved up 33% during that period.

Meanwhile, a 6.2% dividend yield means that the passive income potential of owning the broadcaster’s share is attractive.

The business aims to maintain the annual dividend per share at its current level, or grow it. In practice, no dividend is ever guaranteed, so whether the juicy dividend is maintained in future will depend on business performance.

Still, although I see risks, I do see this as a share for investors to consider.

Strong dividend prospects

For starters, there is that dividend. The yield is well above the FTSE 250 average of 3.4%.

On one hand, operating profit of £33m in the first half of this year was not very impressive. That fell well short of even covering the roughly £60m cost of the proposed interim dividend.

But over the long run, ITV has proven it can generate sizeable free cash flows even though the exact amount in any given period can swing around a fair bit.

Management’s repeated commitment to the dividend strategy means that they should be highly motivated to try and deliver it. In my opinion, if the dividend was unexpectedly cut, the City would call for a change in leadership.

Lots of ongoing potential

I reckon ITV looks possibly undervalued, with a market capitalisation of £3bn and a share price in pennies. Indeed, I think it could turn out to be a long-term bargain.

With long experience in broadcasting and a strong market position, ITV is well-positioned to understand what viewers want. That means that while the proliferation of digital rivals remains a threat, it is one that an increasingly digitally focused ITV looks well-placed to navigate.

Indeed, the business expects to deliver at least £750m in digital revenues next year. In other words, digital media has helped ITV generate sizeable revenues, while also eating into some of its traditional business. I expect that trend to continue.

Many rivals need production facilities and often rent these. ITV has a broadcasting business of its own but it also has a sizeable division offering such services. It expects good growth in its studios revenue this year, thanks to deals with producers including Disney and Apple.

Not a well-loved share

Despite all that – and the solid share price performance over the past five years – the City continues to have doubts about ITV.

The company has never really recovered from a poorly received presentation three years ago setting out its medium-term strategy. The ITV share price is still 35% below where it stood in February 2022, before that presentation.

But I think its strong business assets and ongoing cash generation potential could justify a higher share price.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Yet another all-time high! What’s going on with the FTSE 100?

| Christopher Ruane

As the FTSE 100 index goes from strength to strength, our writer explains why he thinks it might yet go…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s what £20,000 in Palantir stock could be worth by 2026

| Ben McPoland

A £20,00 investment in Palantir stock has already grown to more than £200,000 in just two years! What about the…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Get ready for a possible AI growth stock crash

| John Fieldsend

Our Foolish author feels the AI-mania has signs of a bubble. Here is his plan of action in case an…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a £250 weekly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says that generating a passive income in retirement from a spread of FTSE 100 shares is a brilliant…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Take a look at the latest dividend forecast for Lloyds shares

| James Beard

Our writer considers how much income might be generated over the next three years from holding Lloyds Banking Group shares.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Could this legendary UK dividend share be turning the corner?

| Christopher Ruane

Few blue-chip shares can match Bunzl's dividend growth record. Its recent price performance has been less impressive. Might things be…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to start investing today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how someone with a few thousand pounds to spare could start investing in the stock market.

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

Could the JD Sports dividend soar in coming years? I think so!

| Christopher Ruane

Today's announcement of another share buyback by JD Sports has got our writer thinking about what could happen to the…

Read more »