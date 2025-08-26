Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 250 dividend growth stocks to consider for long-term passive income

3 FTSE 250 dividend growth stocks to consider for long-term passive income

Passive income hunters might wish to consider dividend growth stocks over those offering monster yields. Our writer picks three from the FTSE 250.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

One of life’s little pleasures is receiving cash from companies just for owning their shares, otherwise known as dividends. But this gets even sweeter if the passive income increases every (or nearly every) year. Today, I’m looking at three examples from the FTSE 250 whose records on this front are exemplary.

Always needed

3i Infrastructure (LSE: 3IN) owns stakes in European and North American businesses that operate and manage assets in areas such as energy and utilities, transportation and communications. The fact, demand for things such as water and waste management and telecom towers is about as steady as it gets, meaning the £3.2bn-cap can provide investors with a stable income stream.

Right now, the shares yield a forecast 3.8%. That’s more than an investor would get from simply buying a fund that tracks the UK’s mid-cap index.

Of course, operating in a defensive part of the market doesn’t mean those dividends are ever guaranteed. Arguably the biggest risks here are things that management has absolutely no control over, such as inflation, interest rates and commodity prices.

Capital gains have also been modest over the years. So those looking for a nice dollop of growth to accompany that income might wish to consider other stocks as part of a diversified portfolio.

Meaty dividends

Meat supplier Cranswick (LSE: CWK) might be worth looking at. It’s another firm that’s consistently hiked dividends year after year. But the business has also delivered stellar share price growth over a very long period. And that’s Fool UK’s preferred time horizon when it comes to judging the merits of an investment.

There have been wobbles along the way, to be sure. Between August 2021 and October 2022, the stock fell roughly 35% in value as higher costs squeezed margins. That sort of drop’s worth bearing in mind given the shares currently change hands at a not-exactly-cheap price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19 and inflation’s climbing again.

One other thing to note here is that the dividend yield of 2% is on the low side. However, that income will still compound over time. And personally, I much prefer a company to be disciplined with its capital over one that is offering high-but-stagnant distributions, possibly due to poor trading. The latter tends to be cut eventually.

Strong growth

A final dividend growth stock that might be one to investigate further is Morgan Sindall (LSE: MGNS). Investors in the housing and construction services provider will have enjoyed substantial hikes in recent years (ignoring the pandemic-related anomaly that was 2020).

The forecast yield for FY25 stands at 3.3% — on par with the average in the FTSE 250. But note that this will fall in the event of the share price rising. Out of interest, the stock’s up 11% in 2025 — double that of the index.

The long-term rise in value has been even better. Those investing five years ago will now be looking at a capital gain of around 240%! That’s brilliant considering that Morgan Sindall’s also exposed to the macroeconomic uncertainties mentioned earlier.

Naturally, any delays or issues with contracts could cause a shift in sentiment. But the shares still don’t look excessively priced relative to the wider market (P/E of 14).


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Dividend Shares

2 REITs that could give an investor high, long-term passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights two real-estate-focused trusts with dividend yields in excess of 7% he believes can offer sustainable passive income.

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

New £47m SpaceX order! Is Filtronic worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

This UK small-cap flew 8% higher today after bagging yet another order with SpaceX. Does this make it a candidate…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock offers a huge 12% dividend yield. Can we afford to miss it?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 is home to a couple of stocks with double-digit forecast dividends. Analysts think this one could have…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

3 investing mistakes from Warren Buffett that I want to avoid

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flips the script when trying to learn from Warren Buffett and instead decides to look at his investing…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Growth Shares

Here are the latest analyst forecasts for the BT share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons for the mixed forecasts and targets for the BT share price, and adds his own…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The Bunzl share price jumps 4% on H1 results. Is it ready for a resurgence?

| Alan Oscroft

A profit warning in April hammered the Bunzl share price. But just a few months later, the company's suspended share…

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

Up 37% in less than 2 weeks! Is NIO stock set for a stunning comeback?

| Ben McPoland

NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock’s been rising quietly over the past year, though it still has some way to go to reclaim…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

My top FTSE 100 stock to consider for a SIPP

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he thinks this growth-oriented investment trust from the FTSE 100 is a potential match made in…

Read more »